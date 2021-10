Version: 0.7.3

CLI

Espanso ships with a few useful terminal commands that can be used to interact with it.

Enable or Disable#

Other than using the toggle_key shortcut, you can also enable/disable espanso with the following commands:

espanso cmd enable espanso cmd disable espanso cmd toggle Copy

These makes it a breeze to control espanso from your desktop environment or other scripts.

Listing Matches#

When integrating espanso with a script, it might be useful to list the available matches. You can so so with the following command:

espanso match list Copy

Run espanso match list --help to find out other interesting options.

Trigger an injection#

Another interesting possibility is injecting a given match from the command line. You can do so with:

espanso match exec <trigger> Copy

where <trigger> is the match trigger.

This is useful if, for example, you want to trigger an expansion from a script.