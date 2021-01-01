Install on Windows
The easiest way to install espanso on Windows is by using the official installer. Note: espanso currently supports Windows 10 only.
Using the Installer
Download the installer by clicking on the button below and follow the instructions.
If you completed the installation procedure, you should have espanso running.
A good way to find out is by going on any text field and typing
:espanso.
You should see "Hi there!" appear.
At this point, you are ready to read the Getting Started tutorial.
Problems you may experience
Because espanso is not digitally signed, you may experience a warning from Windows Smartscreen. In this case, just click on "More info" (1) and then on "Run anyway" (2), as shown in the picture: