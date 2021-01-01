Version: v0.7.3 (Legacy)

Install on Windows

The easiest way to install espanso on Windows is by using the official installer. Note: espanso currently supports Windows 10 only.

Download the installer by clicking on the button below and follow the instructions.

If you completed the installation procedure, you should have espanso running. A good way to find out is by going on any text field and typing :espanso . You should see "Hi there!" appear.

At this point, you are ready to read the Getting Started tutorial.

Because espanso is not digitally signed, you may experience a warning from Windows Smartscreen. In this case, just click on "More info" (1) and then on "Run anyway" (2), as shown in the picture: