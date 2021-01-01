Version: 0.7.3

On this page

Matches

Matches are the espanso's core component and define the substitutions that will take place.

Static Matches#

In their most basic form, Matches are pairs that associate a trigger with a replaced text.

For example, we can define a match that will expand every occurrence of hello with world while we are typing. Using the YAML syntax, it can be expressed as:

- trigger : "hello" replace : "world" Copy

To replace the original text with a multi-line expansion, we can either use the

line terminator character, such as:

- trigger : "hello" replace : "line1

line2" Copy

Notice that when using

as the line terminator character, quotes are needed.

Or values can span multiple lines using | or > . Spanning multiple lines using a Literal Block Scalar | will include the newlines and any trailing spaces. Using a Folded Block Scalar > will fold newlines to spaces; it’s used to make what would otherwise be a very long line easier to read and edit. In either case the indentation will be ignored. Examples are:

- trigger : "include newlines" replace : | exactly as you see will appear these three lines of poetry Copy

- trigger : "fold newlines" replace : > this is really a single line of text despite appearances Copy

Notice how no quotes are needed

There are a number of characters that are special (or reserved) and cannot be used as the first character of an unquoted scalar: ' " [] {} > | * & ! % # ` @

These kind of expansions are simple text replacements and are static.

Dynamic Matches#

Static matches are suitable for many tasks, but can be problematic when we need an expansion that changes dynamically. For those situations, espanso introduces the concepts of variables and extensions.

Variables can be used in the replace clause of a Match to include the output of a dynamic component, the extension. To make things more clear, let's see an example:

We want to create a match that, everytime we type :now , it expands it to include the current time, like:

It's 11:29 Copy

Let's add the following match to a configuration file, such as the default.yml config.

- trigger : ":now" replace : "It's {{mytime}}" vars : - name : mytime type : date params : format : "%H:%M" Copy

And restart espanso with:

espanso restart Copy

At this point, everytime we type :now , we should see something like: It's 09:33 !

Let's analyze the match step by step:

- trigger : ":now" Copy

In the first line we declare the trigger :now , that must be typed by the user to expand the match.

replace : "It's {{mytime}}" Copy

In the second line, we declare the replace text as usual, but this time we include the mytime variable, that will contain the output of the extension used below.

vars : - name : mytime type : date Copy

In the next lines, we defined the mytime variable as type date. The type of a variable defines the extension that will be executed to calculate its value. In this case, we use the Date Extension.

params : format : "%H:%M" Copy

In the remaining lines we declared the parameters used by the extension, in this case the date format.

Global Variables#

Introduced in version 0.5.0, global variables allow the definition of variables that can be used in all matches. In your default.yml file, you can add:

global_vars : - name : "global1" type : "shell" params : cmd : "echo global var" - name : "greet" type : "dummy" params : echo : "Hey" Copy

At this point, you can use global1 and greet in all your matches:

- trigger : ":hello" replace : "{{greet}} Jon" Copy

And typing :hello will result in Hey Jon .

Cursor Hints#

Let's say you want to use espanso to expand some HTML code snippets, such as:

- trigger : ":div" replace : "<div></div>" Copy

With this match, any time you type :div you get the <div></div> expansion, with the cursor at the end.

While being useful, this snippet would have been much more convenient if the cursor was positioned between the tags, such as <div>|</div> .

Starting from version 0.3.2, espanso supports cursor hints, a way to control the position of the cursor after the expansion.

Using them is very simple, just insert $|$ where you want the cursor to be positioned, in this case:

- trigger : ":div" replace : "<div>$|$</div>" Copy

If you now type :div , you get the <div></div> expansion, with the cursor between the tags!

Things to keep in mind#

You can only define one cursor hint per match. Multiple hints will be ignored. If you need multiple hints, a decent replacement would be to use Forms

per match. Multiple hints will be ignored. If you need multiple hints, a decent replacement would be to use Forms This feature should be used with care in multiline expansions, as it may yield unexpected results when using it in code editors that support auto indenting. This is due to the way the feature is implemented: espanso simulates a series of left arrow key-presses to position the cursor in the correct position. This works perfectly in single line replacements or in non-autoindenting fields, but can be problematic in code editors, as they automatically insert indentations that modify the number of required presses in a way espanso is not capable to detect.

Word Triggers#

If you ever thought about using espanso as an autocorrection tool for typos, you may have experienced this problem:

Let's say you occasionally type ther instead of there . Before the introduction of word triggers, you could have used espanso like this:

- trigger : "ther" replace : "there" Copy

This would correctly replace ther with there , but it also has the problem of expanding other into othere , making it unusable.

With word triggers you can now add the word: true property to a match, telling espanso to only trigger that match if surrounded by word separators ( such as spaces, commas and newlines). So in this case it becomes:

- trigger : "ther" replace : "there" word : true Copy

At this point, espanso will only expand ther into there when used as a standalone word. For instance:

Before After Is ther anyone else? Is there anyone else? I have other interests I have other interests

Multiple triggers#

Starting from version 0.5.1, espanso supports multi-trigger matches, which allows the user to specify multiple triggers to expand the same match. To use the feature, simply specify a list of triggers in the triggers field (instead of trigger ):

- triggers : [ "hello" , "hi" ] replace : "world" Copy

Now typing either hello or hi will be expanded to world .

Case propagation#

Starting from version 0.5.1, espanso supports case-propagating matches, which allows the user to expand a match so that the trigger case style is preserved.

For example, imagine you want to speedup writing the word although . You can define a word match as:

- trigger : "alh" replace : "although" word : true Copy

As of now, this trigger will only be able to be expanded to the lowercase although . If we now add propagate_case: true to the match:

- trigger : "alh" replace : "although" propagate_case : true word : true Copy

we are now able to propagate the case style to the match:

If you write alh , the match will be expanded to although .

, the match will be expanded to . If you write Alh , the match will be expanded to Although .

, the match will be expanded to . If you write ALH , the match will be expanded to ALTHOUGH .

Image Matches#

In version 0.4.0, espanso added the possibility to expand matches into images. This can be useful in many situations, such as when writing emails or chatting.

The syntax is pretty similar to the standard one, except you have to specify image_path instead of replace . This will be the path to your image.

- trigger : ":cat" image_path : "/path/to/image.png" Copy

Format remarks#

On Windows and macOS, most commonly used formats (such as PNG, JPEG and GIF) should work as expected. On Linux, you should generally use PNG as it's the most compatible.

Path convention#

While you can use any valid path in the image_path field, there are times in which it proves limited. For example, if you are synchronizing your configuration across different machines, you could have problems creating the same path on each of them.

In those cases, the best solution is to create a folder into the espanso configuration directory and put all your images there. At this point, you can use the $CONFIG variable in image_path to avoid hard-coding the path. For example:

Create the images folder inside the espanso configuration directory (the one which contains the default.yml file), and store all your images there. Let's say I stored the cat.png image. We can now create a Match with:

- trigger : ":cat" image_path : "$CONFIG/images/cat.png" Copy

Nested Matches#

Introduced in version 0.5.0, nested matches allow to include the output of a match inside another one.

- trigger : ":one" replace : "nested" - trigger : ":nested" replace : "This is a {{output}} match" vars : - name : output type : match params : trigger : ":one" Copy

At this point, if you type :nested you'll see This is a nested match appear .

Since version 0.7.0, espanso is capable of creating arbirarly complex input forms.

These open up a world of possibilities, allowing the user to create matches with many arguments, as well as injecting those values into custom Scripts or Shell commands.

For more informations, visit the Forms section.

Script Extension#

There will be tasks for which espanso was not designed for. For those cases, espanso offers the Script Extension, that enables you to call an external script, written in any language, and use its output in a match.

To better understand this feature, let's dive into an example:

We want to expand a match into the output of a Python script. Let's create the script.py file, place it anywhere you want and paste the following code:

print ( "Hello from python" ) Copy

Now take note of the path of the script, and add the following match to the espanso configuration:

- trigger : ":pyscript" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : script params : args : - python - /path/to/your/script.py Copy

As always, restart espanso with espanso restart . If you now try to type :pyscript anywhere, you should see Hello from python appear.

You can do the same thing with any programming language, just change the args array accordingly.

Script Placement#

The current best-practice when creating Script matches is to create a scripts directory in the espanso directory and store the scripts there.

That way, you can use the %CONFIG% wildcard to automatically replace the config directory with the correct path, such as:

- trigger : ":pyscript" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : script params : args : - python - "%CONFIG%/scripts/script.py" Copy

This makes it easier to create matches that work across many machines.

A note on performance#

Because of the execution time, you should limit yourself to fast-running scripts to avoid any lag.

Useful Environment Variables#

When triggering the shell command, espanso also injects a few useful Environment Variables that you can use:

CONFIG : Points to the path of the espanso config directory

: Points to the path of the espanso config directory All the values of the previously evaluated match variables. For more information, look at the Advanced topics section.

Shell Extension#

The Shell Extension is similar to the Script Extension, but instead of executing a script, it executes shell commands. This offers a lot of flexibility on Unix systems thanks to the bash shell (and thanks to WSL support also on Windows).

Let's say you regularly send your IP address to your coworkers. You can setup a match to fetch your public IP from ipify.

Note: this example uses the curl command, usually preinstalled in most Unix systems.

- trigger : ":ip" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : shell params : cmd : "curl 'https://api.ipify.org'" Copy

As always, restart espanso with espanso restart . Now everytime you type :ip , it gets expanded to your public IP address!

Choosing the Shell#

The shell extension supports many different shells out of the box. By default it uses:

Powershell on Windows

on Windows bash on Linux

on Linux sh on macOS

You can also specify different shells by using the shell param. For example, let's say we want to use bash on Windows through the Windows Subsystem for Linux . We would use:

- trigger : ":ip" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : shell params : cmd : "curl 'https://api.ipify.org'" shell : wsl Copy

Other possible values for the shell parameter are:

On Windows: cmd , powershell , wsl

, , On macOS: sh , bash

, On Linux: sh , bash

Bash pipes#

This extension also supports bash pipes as your shell does, such as:

- trigger : ":localip" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : shell params : cmd : "ip a | grep 'inet 192' | awk '{ print $2 }'" Copy

Trimming the output#

It's very common for commands to have outputs that also spawn a newline at the end. By default a trim option is enabled to remove any excess spaces/newlines. You can optionally disable the trim option:

- trigger : ":localip" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : shell params : cmd : "ip a | grep 'inet 192' | awk '{ print $2 }'" trim : false Copy

Useful Environment Variables#

When triggering the shell command, espanso also injects a few useful Environment Variables that you can use:

CONFIG : Points to the path of the espanso config directory

: Points to the path of the espanso config directory All the values of the previously evaluated match variables. For more information, look at the Advanced topics section.

Using Linux commands on Windows#

As you might have already understood from previous sections, espanso supports the Windows Subsystem for Linux through the shell: wsl parameter. This allows Windows users to execute Linux commands from their machine.

Sometimes it's useful to understand what get's executed exactly, what are the return codes and error messages returned by the command. In order to do that, you can use the debug: true option:

- trigger : ":localip" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : shell params : cmd : "ip a | grep 'inet 192' | awk '{ print $2 }'" debug : true Copy

At this point, after triggering a match, the logs will be populated with useful information. Too see them, use the espanso log command.

Date Extension#

The Date Extension can be used to include date and time information in a match.

The most important aspect to consider when using this extension is the format parameter, that specifies how the date will be rendered. A list of all the possible options can be found in the official chrono documentation.

- trigger : ":now" replace : "It's {{mytime}}" vars : - name : mytime type : date params : format : "%H:%M" Copy

Random Extension#

Introduced in version 0.4.1, the Random Extension can be used to write non-deterministic replacement texts. Said in other words, you can now specify a set of possible expansions for a match, useful to avoid repetitions.

You can use this feature by declaring a variable of type random and then passing a number of choices as a parameter:

- trigger : ":quote" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : random params : choices : - "Every moment is a fresh beginning." - "Everything you can imagine is real." - "Whatever you do, do it well." Copy

In this case, typing :quote will expand randomly to one of the tree quotes.

Clipboard Extension#

Introduced in version 0.5.1, the Clipboard Extension now allows to include the current clipboard content in a match, which can be useful in many situations.

For example, let's imagine you want to create the ultimate HTML link shortcut:

- trigger : ":a" replace : "<a href='{{clipboard}}' />$|$</a>" vars : - name : "clipboard" type : "clipboard" Copy

If you now copy a link in the clipboard (for example by selecting it and then CTRL+C) and then type :a , you'll see the following replacement appear:

<a href='YOUR_COPIED_LINK'></a> Copy

Advanced Topics#

Starting from version 0.7.0, most variables can now use the value of other (previously declared) variables in their body.

Not all variable types support variable injection, but notably Shell and Script extensions do through the use of ad-hoc environment variables. Take the following example:

Let's say we want to reverse the string produced by the Date Extension:

- trigger : ":reversed" replace : "Reversed {{myshell}}" vars : - name : mytime type : date params : format : "%H:%M" - name : myshell type : shell params : cmd : "echo $ESPANSO_MYTIME | rev" Copy

This match produces the result we expected. If the current time was 11:54 , it produces:

Reversed 45:11 Copy

Let's analyze it step by step:

Variable mytime is evaluated first (as it's the first declared in the vars list). It's output is injected in the myshell shell command, in particular through the $ESPANSO_MYTIME env variable. The result is piped through the unix rev command Finally the output is included in the replace text and expanded.

As you might have already guessed, the previous variables are injected in the Shell variable (and the Script extension works in the same way) with the naming ESPANSO_UPPERCASE-VAR-NAME .

Make sure to avoid spaces in the variable names, as they can become problematic in this situation

If you are using global variables, you have to be careful in this case, as they are implicitly evaluated before the local ones.

If you need to evaluate a global variable after a local one (which might be necessary if you want to inject another variable value inside it), you can do so as follows:

global_vars : - name : "reversed" type : shell params : cmd : "echo $ESPANSO_VARNAME | rev" matches : - trigger : ":rev" replace : "{{reversed}}" vars : - name : "varname" type : echo params : echo : "hello" - name : "reversed" type : "global" Copy