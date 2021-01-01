Advanced topics
Matches are the espanso's core component and define the substitutions that will take place.
TODO: might make sense to divide into:
- Basics
- Static matches
- Multiline
- Dynamic matches
- Global variables
- Word triggers
- Case propagation
- Cursor hints
- Multiple triggers
- Image matches
- Nested matches
- Forms
- Causes and Effects
- Extensions
- Shell extension
- Script extension
- Date extension
- Random extension
- Clipboard extension
- Form extension
- Organizing matches
- Imports
- Regex triggers
- Advanced topics
- Examples