Version: 2.0.0-alpha 🚧

Uninstalling the legacy version

If you have the legacy Espanso version (0.7.3) installed on your machine, you will need to uninstall it first to avoid conflicts. This tutorial will guide through the process, depending on your operating system.

info If you don't have the legacy version installed, feel free to skip to the next section.

Uninstalling on Windows#

If you've used the official installer to set up Espanso, you can uninstall it by simply right-clicking on the icon, choose "Uninstall" and then follow the on-screen instructions.

Uninstalling on macOS#

If you've used Homebrew to install espanso, you can open a terminal and run the following commands to uninstall it:

espanso stop espanso unregister brew remove espanso Copy

Otherwise, if you've used the manual installation method, run these commands:

espanso stop espanso unregister sudo rm $(which espanso) Copy

Uninstalling on Linux#

This step depends on the method you originally used to install Espanso.

First of all, open a terminal and run:

espanso stop espanso unregister Copy

Then, if you used a package manager to install Espanso, use the appropriate command. For example, if you installed using Snap, you should run: