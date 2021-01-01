Uninstalling the legacy version
If you have the legacy Espanso version (0.7.3) installed on your machine, you will need to uninstall it first to avoid conflicts. This tutorial will guide through the process, depending on your operating system.
info
If you don't have the legacy version installed, feel free to skip to the next section.
#Uninstalling on Windows
If you've used the official installer to set up Espanso, you can uninstall it by simply right-clicking on the icon, choose "Uninstall" and then follow the on-screen instructions.
#Uninstalling on macOS
If you've used Homebrew to install espanso, you can open a terminal and run the following commands to uninstall it:
espanso stopespanso unregisterbrew remove espanso
Otherwise, if you've used the manual installation method, run these commands:
espanso stopespanso unregistersudo rm $(which espanso)
#Uninstalling on Linux
This step depends on the method you originally used to install Espanso.
First of all, open a terminal and run:
espanso stopespanso unregister
Then, if you used a package manager to install Espanso, use the appropriate command. For example, if you installed using Snap, you should run:
sudo snap remove espanso