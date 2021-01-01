Skip to main content
Version: 2.0.0-alpha 🚧

Uninstalling the legacy version

If you have the legacy Espanso version (0.7.3) installed on your machine, you will need to uninstall it first to avoid conflicts. This tutorial will guide through the process, depending on your operating system.

If you don't have the legacy version installed, feel free to skip to the next section.

Uninstalling on Windows#

If you've used the official installer to set up Espanso, you can uninstall it by simply right-clicking on the icon, choose "Uninstall" and then follow the on-screen instructions.

Uninstalling on macOS#

If you've used Homebrew to install espanso, you can open a terminal and run the following commands to uninstall it:

espanso stopespanso unregisterbrew remove espanso

Otherwise, if you've used the manual installation method, run these commands:

espanso stopespanso unregistersudo rm $(which espanso)

Uninstalling on Linux#

This step depends on the method you originally used to install Espanso.

First of all, open a terminal and run:

espanso stopespanso unregister

Then, if you used a package manager to install Espanso, use the appropriate command. For example, if you installed using Snap, you should run:

sudo snap remove espanso

