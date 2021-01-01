Packages
Packages make it easy to reuse Matches created by other people or share yours with the world. Thanks to espanso hub, the official espanso package repository, and the built-in package manager, using them is a breeze.
#Install a Package
Packages can be installed in various ways, but the easiest choice is espanso hub.
#From espanso hub
Navigate to espanso hub and choose the package you want to install.
Let's say you want to install the Basic Emojis package, open a terminal and type:
espanso install basic-emojis
Then don't forget to restart espanso using:
espanso restart
#External Packages
Some packages (namely the bigger ones that would make the core repository too large) are now considered external, and espanso will block the installation by default, prompting the user to verify the source of the package (the repository).
In case the user wants to proceed with the installation, the
--external flag could be used:
espanso install PACKAGE_NAME --external
#From a Repository
To install from a repository, pass repository's URL after package name. Like the above command,
espanso will block the installation without
--external flag.
espanso install PACKAGE_NAME REPO_URL --external
Note: Given repository must be in compliance with the specification described in Creating a Package.
#Listing Installed Packages
To list installed packages, open a terminal and type:
espanso package list
#Removing a Package
To remove a package, open a terminal and type:
espanso uninstall PACKAGE_NAME
where
PACKAGE_NAME is the name of the package. You can obtain that name by listing installed packages.
Then, don't forget to restart espanso using:
espanso restart
#Creating a Package
Note: espanso is in the alpha stage right now and sometimes things are not very polished. The current package creation process will be improved in the future.
In their basic form, Packages are just configuration files, very similar to those you've seen before, with a few metadata fields to describe them.
Packages must be hosted on GitHub repositories. To create one, go ahead and fork the espanso package example repo.
From that example you can create your own package in a few easy steps:
Change the
simple-packagedirectory name to your desired package name (only alphanumeric characters and '-' are allowed)
Change the metadata in the header of the
simple-package/README.mdfile:
package_namename of the package (must be the same as the directory)
package_titlehuman friendly version of the package name
package_desca short description of the package
package_versionthe version of the package, you should not change this one when you start
package_authoryour name
package_repoURL of this package repository - https://github.com/USERNAME/REPO_NAME
Then after the
---you can write the package description using the Markdown syntax.
Modify the
package.ymlfile contained in the
0.1.0folder (matching the package version) by changing the name and including your Matches. For example:
# Simple package name: simple-package parent: default matches: - trigger: ":hw" replace: "hello world"
#Publishing on espanso hub
After following all these steps, you can request to publish your package to espanso hub by opening an Issue with the following information:
- The repository url