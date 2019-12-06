Today is :date
Avoid typing the same sentences over and over using the incredible power of a full blown text expander.
Best Regards,
John Smith
With the full power of the shell at your fingertips, copy-pasting becomes obsolete.
Hey John,
My IP is 192.168.1.23
Execute custom scripts as you type and boost your productivity for any kind of workflow.
Hello world
Emojis are now part of our lives, and with espanso, using them is a breeze.
This is so funny 😂
espanso supports a wide range of date formats and expansions.
Today is 06/12/2019
espanso works with most applications, so you can boost your productivity everywhere.
espanso follows a Unix-like configuration philosophy, using simple files.
espanso is open-source, licensed under the GPL-3 license.
espanso supports Windows, Linux and macOS.
Hi! I'm Federico, the creator of espanso. I developed espanso in my (little) spare time and I decided to make it open source because I thought it could be useful to many people.
