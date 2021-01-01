I'd like to give a shout out to @terzi_federico for creating Espanso: https://espanso.org, an Open Source text expander.



Gotta love tools like these. I've just installed it and already know that it'll save me hours and hours! :) Sébastien Dubois Author, Crafter for 15+y, CTO, Indie Hacker

One of my favourite free productivity tools is espanso https://espanso.org It's a text expander. I mostly use it to write out quick text snippets such as:



My current IP, Today's date, Generic XSS payloads, Code snippets, Email templates



It's so good! Luke Stephens Founder @haksecio

Discovered https://espanso.org today. Fantastic tool for snippet expansion: Cross Platform and Open Source. Converted 50% of my TextExpander snippets so far. Still many to go. Will it become my goto? I don't know ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Trial commences! Rheinard Korf Software Architect/Engineer