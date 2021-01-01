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Tired of typing the same sentences over and over?
Discover the incredible power of a full-blown text expander.

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How it works

Espanso detects when you type a keyword

and replaces it while you're typing.

What people say about Espanso

I'd like to give a shout out to @terzi_federico for creating Espanso: https://espanso.org, an Open Source text expander.

Gotta love tools like these. I've just installed it and already know that it'll save me hours and hours! :)

Sébastien Dubois

Author, Crafter for 15+y, CTO, Indie Hacker

One of my favourite free productivity tools is espanso https://espanso.org It's a text expander. I mostly use it to write out quick text snippets such as:

My current IP, Today's date, Generic XSS payloads, Code snippets, Email templates

It's so good!

Luke Stephens

Founder @haksecio

Discovered https://espanso.org today. Fantastic tool for snippet expansion: Cross Platform and Open Source. Converted 50% of my TextExpander snippets so far. Still many to go. Will it become my goto? I don't know ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Trial commences!

Rheinard Korf

Software Architect/Engineer

I have been using @terzi_federico's espanso for replacing text with emojis (e.g., :cowboy hat face: => 🤠), and it's fantastic. As a text expander, it can do a lot more than just that. Check it out!

Kevin Swiber

Smarter typing

No more copy and pasting, create templates once and let Espanso do the rest for you.

Customer support replies, sales pitches, medical reports, you name it. Espanso got you covered.

Every sentence, one search away

Don’t remember a shortcut? No worries.

Just press ALT+Space and Espanso’s search bar will open, letting you search for the perfect snippet.

Dates, Emojis 🚀, and more...

Don’t wrap your head around dates. Espanso makes it easy to use them, both past and future ones.

Bring emojis 🤠 in all your favorite apps, one shortcut away.

Endless extensibility

Extend Espanso’s capabilities with packages, or create your owns and share them with the community on the Espanso Hub.

Need to insert mathematical notation? Or perhaps german accents? We got a package for them.

We even got the shrug ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Advanced features

Shell and Script support

For advanced use-cases, you can extend Espanso’s snippets with shell commands or custom scripts.

No more copy-pasting from the terminal, inject the output into applications directly.

Form support

Use forms to handle complex workflows, creating templates that can be reused with ease.

You can even forward form values into custom scripts, opening up endless possibilities.

And also

System-wide integration

Espanso works with most applications, so you can boost your productivity everywhere.

File-based configuration

Espanso follows a Unix-like configuration philosophy, using simple files. Though a GUI is planned in the future.

Open-source license

Espanso is open-source, licensed under the GPL-3 license.

Cross-platform support

Espanso supports Windows, Linux and macOS.

Do you want to know more?

Visit Documentation

Donate

The author of the project

Hi! I'm Federico, the creator of espanso. If you liked the project, please consider making a small donation, it really helps :)

Also, if you are looking to create educational videos such as tutorials, courses, and product demos, you might enjoy my latest project, Borumi.

Donate with PayPal
A special thanks goes to all the wonderful people who supported espanso along the way

Together, we will make espanso the first universal text expander, open to everyone.

Contributing

Espanso is open source and hosted on GitHub.

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If you find a bug or have an idea for a new feature, please open an issue on GitHub.

Created by Federico Terzi. Copyright © Federico Terzi 2019-2021