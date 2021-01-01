InstallationDocumentationPackagesCommunityGitHubDonate

Installation (Stable)

Select your operating system:

Install on WindowsVersion 0.7.3
Install on macOSVersion 0.7.3
Install on LinuxVersion 0.7.3

Installation (Alpha)

The new espanso release brings several new features and improvements, but might not be as stable as the previous version. Therefore, this release is only recommended to early adopters and power users.

Windows

Installer (64-bit)Portable zip (64-bit)Version 2.0.*

macOS

IntelM1 (Apple Silicon)Version 2.0.*

Linux

X11WaylandWhich version should you choose?Version 2.0.*

