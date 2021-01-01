Installation

Select your operating system:
The new espanso release brings several new features and improvements, but might not be as stable as the previous version. Therefore, this release is only recommended to early adopters and power users.
Images attribution:
Windows: Original work: MicrosoftFile:Windows 8 logo and wordmark.svg: Multiple editors; see image description pageThis work: Fry1989, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
macOS: Original: Rob Janoff, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Linux: Havarhen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Hi! I'm Federico, the creator of espanso. I develop espanso in my (little) spare time and I decided to make it open source because I thought it could be useful to many people.
If you liked the project, please consider making a small donation, it really helps :)
Together, we will make espanso the first universal text expander, open to everyone.
Espanso is open source and hosted on GitHub.
If you find a bug or have an idea for a new feature, please open an issue on GitHub.