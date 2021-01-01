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Hi! I'm Federico, the creator of espanso. If you liked the project, please consider making a small donation, it really helps :)
Also, if you are looking to create educational videos such as tutorials, courses, and product demos, you might enjoy my latest project, Borumi.
Together, we will make espanso the first universal text expander, open to everyone.
Espanso is open source and hosted on GitHub.
If you find a bug or have an idea for a new feature, please open an issue on GitHub.
Created by Federico Terzi. Copyright © Federico Terzi 2019-2021