On this page

Install on Linux

To use Espanso on Linux, you first need to determine whether your system is running a X11 or Wayland desktop environment. If you are unsure, please open a terminal and run the following command:

echo $XDG_SESSION_TYPE

Copy

If the above command doesn't output anything, please try with this method.

Now that you know your desktop environment, you're ready to choose the right method in the following section.

There are multiple installation methods on Linux. This table summarizes them based on distribution and desktop environment:

We are continously improving the installation process, so expect more user-friendly methods soon.

Espanso ships with a .deb package, making the installation convenient on Debian-based systems.

Start by downloading the package by running the following command inside a terminal:

wget https://github.com/espanso/espanso/releases/latest/download/espanso-debian-x11-amd64.deb

Copy

Verifying package checksum If you want to verify the correctness of the archive, in the Github Releases page you will find the SHA256 hash in the file espanso-debian-x11-amd64-sha256.txt

You can now install the package using:

sudo apt install ./espanso-debian-x11-amd64.deb

Copy

You can safely ignore any N: Download is performed unsandboxed as root note from apt .

From now on, you should have the espanso command available in the terminal (you can verify by running espanso --version ).

At this point, you are ready to use espanso by registering it first as a Systemd service and then starting it with:



espanso service register





espanso start

Copy

If you don't want to use espanso as a Systemd service, you can also start it in unmanaged mode with espanso start --unmanaged . Keep in mind that Espanso will not start automatically when running in unmanaged mode, so you will need to do so manually.

You are now ready to read the Getting Started tutorial!

The third party repository Terra automatically builds an .rpm package for the latest Espanso release, making installation on Fedora-based systems easier.

Start by following Terra's instructions on installing their main repository here: https://developer.fyralabs.com/terra/installing

Automatically verified builds Terra builds all packages automatically using GitHub Actions and signs them before distribution, so installation and upgrades via DNF are always checked for integrity. You can view the RPM spec files and resulting build artifacts for the packages installed via DNF on their GitHub repository (select the correct branch corresponding to your system version).

After installing the repository, you can install the Espanso using:

sudo dnf install espanso-x11

Copy

Beta releases Terra always builds the latest tagged release from Espanso's GitHub, including pre-releases, meaning that beta versions may be included with updates.

From now on, you should have the espanso command available in the terminal (you can verify by running espanso --version ).

At this point, you are ready to use espanso by registering it first as a Systemd service and then starting it with:



espanso service register





espanso start

Copy

If you don't want to use espanso as a Systemd service, you can also start it in unmanaged mode with espanso start --unmanaged . Keep in mind that Espanso will not start automatically when running in unmanaged mode, so you will need to do so manually.

You are now ready to read the Getting Started tutorial!

To install the Espanso's AppImage, open a terminal and follow these steps:



mkdir -p ~/opt



wget -O ~/opt/Espanso.AppImage 'https://github.com/espanso/espanso/releases/latest/download/Espanso-X11.AppImage'



chmod u+x ~/opt/Espanso.AppImage



sudo ~/opt/Espanso.AppImage env-path register

Copy

From now on, you should have the espanso command available in the terminal (you can verify by running espanso --version ).

At this point, you are ready to use espanso by registering it first as a Systemd service and then starting it with:



espanso service register





espanso start

Copy

If you don't want to use espanso as a Systemd service, you can also start it in unmanaged mode with espanso start --unmanaged . Keep in mind that Espanso will not start automatically when running in unmanaged mode, so you will need to do so manually.

You are now ready to read the Getting Started tutorial!

These are the basic tools required to build espanso:

A recent Rust compiler. You can install it following these instructions: https://www.rust-lang.org/tools/install

A C/C++ compiler. On Linux, you should use the default C/C++ compiler (it's usually GCC). If you run the command specified in the next step, this will be included automatically.

Install the required linux packages: On Ubuntu/Debian run sudo apt update && sudo apt install build-essential git libx11-dev libxtst-dev libxkbcommon-dev libdbus-1-dev libssl-dev libwxgtk3.*-dev



Once you've got all the prerequisites, you can:



git clone https://github.com/espanso/espanso



cd espanso







cargo build -p espanso --release --no-default-features --features vendored-tls,modulo

Copy

At this point, you should have the espanso binary available in the target/release/ directory.

Once you've compiled Espanso, you can move it into the final location. A good option would be the /usr/local/bin folder:

sudo mv target/release/espanso /usr/local/bin/espanso

Copy

From now on, you should have the espanso command available in the terminal (you can verify by running espanso --version ).

At this point, you are ready to use espanso by registering it first as a Systemd service and then starting it with:



espanso service register





espanso start

Copy

If you don't want to use espanso as a Systemd service, you can also start it in unmanaged mode with espanso start --unmanaged . Keep in mind that Espanso will not start automatically when running in unmanaged mode, so you will need to do so manually.

You are now ready to read the Getting Started tutorial!

Wayland support is currently experimental, therefore some features might be missing or not working well yet. Known limitations include: Non-US keyboard layouts must be explicitly specified in the settings (more on this below).

App-specific configurations might work in KDE-Wayland distros if you can install kdotool .

. In Gnome, Espanso causes a small "flicker" when using the clipboard backend. This does not happen on Sway.

On connecting a new keyboard, you will have to manually restart Espanso with espanso restart , for Espanso to detect it. If you encounter a bug, please open an issue on GitHub, any help is greatly appreciated! :)

Espanso ships with a .deb package, making the installation convenient on Debian-based systems.

Start by downloading the package by running the following command inside a terminal:

wget https://github.com/espanso/espanso/releases/latest/download/espanso-debian-wayland-amd64.deb

Copy

Verifying package checksum If you want to verify the correctness of the archive, in the Github Releases page you will find the SHA256 hash in the file espanso-debian-wayland-amd64-sha256.txt

You can now install the package using:

sudo apt install ./espanso-debian-wayland-amd64.deb

Copy

You can safely ignore any N: Download is performed unsandboxed as root note from apt .

The process is almost complete, you just need to grant the required capabilities.

Espanso requires access to the /dev/input/eventX and /dev/uinput interfaces to detect triggers and inject expansions respectively. Although you could run it as root to grant the necessary permissions, Espanso supports a safer alternative that consists in adding the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE capability to the binary's set of Permitted ones. To do so, run the following command:

sudo setcap "cap_dac_override+p" $( which espanso )

Copy

Security considerations In a nutshell, this capability grants Espanso the permissions to read and write to any file in the system, but only when explicitly activated by the binary itself. To limit the attack surface, Espanso performs the following steps: When started, the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE capability is contained in the Permitted set. At this point, Espanso CANNOT access arbitrary files in the system, as this is only possible once the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE is moved to the Effective set .

After a partial initialization of the various modules, Espanso moves the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE permission to the Effective set and opens the necessary interfaces to the /dev/input/eventX and /dev/uinput files.

Immediately after, the Permitted and Effective sets are cleared, meaning Espanso cannot access privileged files anymore. Moreover, because the Permitted set was cleared as well, the process won't be able to grant the permission again. In short, Espanso uses the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE permission only when opening the /dev/input* interfaces, and ungrant that permission immediately after. For more information on Linux capabilities, see: https://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man7/capabilities.7.html

If you can install kdotool , by whatever method is recommended for your distro, you may be able to use Espanso app-specific configurations in Wayland KDE Plasma.

Now run espanso --version . If you see the version appear, it means Espanso was successfully installed!

To complete the configuration, run these commands:



espanso service register





espanso start

Copy

If you don't want to use espanso as a Systemd service, you can also start it in unmanaged mode with espanso start --unmanaged . Keep in mind that Espanso will not start automatically when running in unmanaged mode, so you will need to do so manually.

Keyboards If you are using a non-US keyboard layout (and some US variants), you'll need to specify its "code" into the $CONFIG/config/default.yml file as follows:

keyboard_layout :

layout : "it"

Copy The keyboard_layout: object accepts rules: , model: , layout: , variant: and options: fields. Your current system settings may be displayed with one of the following commands: setxkbmap -query , localectl status , swaymsg -t get_inputs , gsettings get org.gnome.desktop.input-sources sources or echo $XKB_DEFAULT_LAYOUT , depending on your desktop environment.

You are now ready to read the Getting Started tutorial!

The third party repository Terra automatically builds an .rpm package for the latest Espanso release, making installation on Fedora-based systems easier.

Start by following Terra's instructions on installing their main repository here: https://developer.fyralabs.com/terra/installing

Automatically verified builds Terra builds all packages automatically using GitHub Actions and signs them before distribution, so installation and upgrades via DNF are always checked for integrity. You can view the RPM spec files and resulting build artifacts for the packages installed via DNF on their GitHub repository (select the correct branch corresponding to your system version).

After installing the repository, you can install the Espanso using:

sudo dnf install espanso-wayland

Copy

Beta releases Terra always builds the latest tagged release from Espanso's GitHub, including pre-releases, meaning that beta versions may be included with updates.

Espanso requires access to the /dev/input/eventX and /dev/uinput interfaces to detect triggers and inject expansions respectively. Although you could run it as root to grant the necessary permissions, Espanso supports a safer alternative that consists in adding the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE capability to the binary's set of Permitted ones. To do so, run the following command:

sudo setcap "cap_dac_override+p" $( which espanso )

Copy

Security considerations In a nutshell, this capability grants Espanso the permissions to read and write to any file in the system, but only when explicitly activated by the binary itself. To limit the attack surface, Espanso performs the following steps: When started, the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE capability is contained in the Permitted set. At this point, Espanso CANNOT access arbitrary files in the system, as this is only possible once the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE is moved to the Effective set .

After a partial initialization of the various modules, Espanso moves the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE permission to the Effective set and opens the necessary interfaces to the /dev/input/eventX and /dev/uinput files.

Immediately after, the Permitted and Effective sets are cleared, meaning Espanso cannot access privileged files anymore. Moreover, because the Permitted set was cleared as well, the process won't be able to grant the permission again. In short, Espanso uses the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE permission only when opening the /dev/input* interfaces, and ungrant that permission immediately after. For more information on Linux capabilities, see: https://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man7/capabilities.7.html

If you can install kdotool , by whatever method is recommended for your distro, you may be able to use Espanso app-specific configurations in Wayland KDE Plasma.

Now run espanso --version . If you see the version appear, it means Espanso was successfully installed!

To complete the configuration, run these commands:



espanso service register





espanso start

Copy

If you don't want to use espanso as a Systemd service, you can also start it in unmanaged mode with espanso start --unmanaged . Keep in mind that Espanso will not start automatically when running in unmanaged mode, so you will need to do so manually.

Keyboards If you are using a non-US keyboard layout (and some US variants), you'll need to specify its "code" into the $CONFIG/config/default.yml file as follows:

keyboard_layout :

layout : "it"

Copy The keyboard_layout: object accepts rules: , model: , layout: , variant: and options: fields. Your current system settings may be displayed with one of the following commands: setxkbmap -query , localectl status , swaymsg -t get_inputs , gsettings get org.gnome.desktop.input-sources sources or echo $XKB_DEFAULT_LAYOUT , depending on your desktop environment.

You are now ready to read the Getting Started tutorial!

These are the basic tools required to build espanso:

A recent Rust compiler. You can install it following these instructions: https://www.rust-lang.org/tools/install

A C/C++ compiler. On Linux, you should use the default C/C++ compiler (it's usually GCC). If you run the command specified in the next step, this will be included automatically.

Install the required linux packages: On Ubuntu/Debian run sudo apt update && sudo apt install build-essential git wl-clipboard libxkbcommon-dev libdbus-1-dev libssl-dev libwxgtk3.*-dev On Fedora run sudo dnf install @development-tools gcc-c++ wl-clipboard libxkbcommon-devel dbus-devel wxGTK-devel.x86_64 On Arch/Manjaro run sudo pacman -S --needed git dbus base-devel wl-clipboard wxwidgets-gtk3



Once you've got all the prerequisites, you can:



git clone https://github.com/espanso/espanso



cd espanso







cargo build -p espanso --release --no-default-features --features modulo,vendored-tls,wayland

Copy

At this point, you should have the espanso binary available in the target/release/ directory.

Once you've compiled Espanso, you can move it into the final location. A good option would be the /usr/local/bin folder:

sudo mv target/release/espanso /usr/local/bin/espanso

Copy

The process is almost complete, you just need to grant the required capabilities.

Espanso requires access to the /dev/input/eventX and /dev/uinput interfaces to detect triggers and inject expansions respectively. Although you could run it as root to grant the necessary permissions, Espanso supports a safer alternative that consists in adding the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE capability to the binary's set of Permitted ones. To do so, run the following command:

sudo setcap "cap_dac_override+p" $( which espanso )

Copy

Security considerations In a nutshell, this capability grants Espanso the permissions to read and write to any file in the system, but only when explicitly activated by the binary itself. To limit the attack surface, Espanso performs the following steps: When started, the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE capability is contained in the Permitted set. At this point, Espanso CANNOT access arbitrary files in the system, as this is only possible once the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE is moved to the Effective set .

After a partial initialization of the various modules, Espanso moves the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE permission to the Effective set and opens the necessary interfaces to the /dev/input/eventX and /dev/uinput files.

Immediately after, the Permitted and Effective sets are cleared, meaning Espanso cannot access privileged files anymore. Moreover, because the Permitted set was cleared as well, the process won't be able to grant the permission again. In short, Espanso uses the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE permission only when opening the /dev/input* interfaces, and ungrant that permission immediately after. For more information on Linux capabilities, see: https://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man7/capabilities.7.html

If you can install kdotool , by whatever method is recommended for your distro, you may be able to use Espanso app-specific configurations in Wayland KDE Plasma.

Now run espanso --version . If you see the version appear, it means Espanso was successfully installed!

To complete the configuration, run these commands:



espanso service register





espanso start

Copy

If you don't want to use espanso as a Systemd service, you can also start it in unmanaged mode with espanso start --unmanaged . Keep in mind that Espanso will not start automatically when running in unmanaged mode, so you will need to do so manually.

Keyboards If you are using a non-US keyboard layout (and some US variants), you'll need to specify its "code" into the $CONFIG/config/default.yml file as follows:

keyboard_layout :

layout : "it"

Copy The keyboard_layout: object accepts rules: , model: , layout: , variant: and options: fields. Your current system settings may be displayed with one of the following commands: setxkbmap -query , localectl status , swaymsg -t get_inputs , gsettings get org.gnome.desktop.input-sources sources or echo $XKB_DEFAULT_LAYOUT , depending on your desktop environment.

You are now ready to read the Getting Started tutorial!