CLI
Espanso ships with a few useful terminal commands that can be used to interact with it.
Enable or Disable
Other than using the
toggle_key shortcut, you can also enable/disable espanso with the following commands:
# Enable espanso
espanso cmd enable
# Disable espanso
espanso cmd disable
# Toggle between enabled/disabled
espanso cmd toggle
These makes it a breeze to control espanso from your desktop environment or other scripts.
Listing Matches
When integrating espanso with a script, it might be useful to list the available matches. You can do so with the following command:
espanso match list
Run
espanso match list --help to find out other interesting options.
Trigger an injection
Another interesting possibility is injecting a given match from the command line. You can do so with:
espanso match exec <trigger>
where
<trigger> is the match trigger.
This is useful if, for example, you want to trigger an expansion from a script.