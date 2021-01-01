Overview
Espanso v2 is finally here! This tutorial will help you to quickly get started with the new version, starting from the installation and later diving into the main architectural differences.
The tutorial is divided in steps. You can navigate through them using the "next" button at the bottom right or by using the navigation bar on the left.
Uninstalling the previous version: If you already have the legacy version (0.7.3) installed, you will need to uninstall it from your machine to avoid conflicts with the new version. This tutorial will guide you through the process.
What changed in v2 covers the main differences between the legacy version and v2 when it comes to configuration files.
The Configuration changes section is an in-depth walkthrough of what changed in the new configuration format, as well as the reasons behind those changes.