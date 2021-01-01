Version: v0.7.3 (Legacy)

Packages make it easy to reuse Matches created by other people or share yours with the world. Thanks to espanso hub, the official espanso package repository, and the built-in package manager, using them is a breeze.

Packages can be installed in various ways, but the easiest choice is espanso hub.

Navigate to espanso hub and choose the package you want to install.

Let's say you want to install the Basic Emojis package, open a terminal and type:

espanso install basic-emojis

Then don't forget to restart espanso using:

espanso restart

Some packages (namely the bigger ones that would make the core repository too large) are now considered external, and espanso will block the installation by default, prompting the user to verify the source of the package (the repository).

In case the user wants to proceed with the installation, the --external flag could be used:

espanso install PACKAGE_NAME --external

To install from a repository, pass repository's URL after package name. Like the above command, espanso will block the installation without --external flag.

espanso install PACKAGE_NAME REPO_URL --external

Note: Given repository must be in compliance with the specification described in Creating a Package.

To list installed packages, open a terminal and type:

espanso package list

To remove a package, open a terminal and type:

espanso uninstall PACKAGE_NAME

where PACKAGE_NAME is the name of the package. You can obtain that name by listing installed packages.

Then, don't forget to restart espanso using:

espanso restart

(deprecated) Don't use this process for new packages The process described in this section is being deprecated in favor of the new v2 format. Please refer to the v2 reference if you are creating a new package today.

In their basic form, Packages are just configuration files, very similar to those you've seen before, with a few metadata fields to describe them.

Packages must be hosted on GitHub repositories. To create one, go ahead and fork the espanso package example repo.

From that example you can create your own package in a few easy steps:

Change the simple-package directory name to your desired package name (only alphanumeric characters and '-' are allowed) Change the metadata in the header of the simple-package/README.md file: package_name name of the package (must be the same as the directory)

name of the package (must be the same as the directory) package_title human friendly version of the package name

human friendly version of the package name package_desc a short description of the package

a description of the package package_version the version of the package, you should not change this one when you start

the version of the package, you should not change this one when you start package_author your name

your name package_repo URL of this package repository - https://github.com/USERNAME/REPO_NAME Then after the --- you can write the package description using the Markdown syntax. Modify the package.yml file contained in the 0.1.0 folder (matching the package version) by changing the name and including your Matches. For example:



name : simple - package

parent : default



matches :

- trigger : ":hw"

replace : "hello world"

After following all these steps, you can request to publish your package to espanso hub by opening an Issue with the following information: