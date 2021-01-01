Version: v2.2.1

On this page

Command-line Basics

Espanso ships with a few useful terminal commands that can be used to interact with it.

Other than using the toggle_key shortcut, you can also enable/disable espanso with the following commands:



espanso cmd enable





espanso cmd disable





espanso cmd toggle

Copy

These makes it a breeze to control espanso from your desktop environment or other scripts.

When integrating espanso with a script, it might be useful to list the available matches. You can do so with the following command:

espanso match list

Copy

Run espanso match list --help to find out other interesting options.

Another interesting possibility is injecting a given match from the command line. You can do so with:

espanso match exec -t <trigger>

Copy

where <trigger> is the match trigger.

This is useful if, for example, you want to trigger an expansion from a script.

A full list of Espanso command line options may be found here.