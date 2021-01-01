Version: v2.1.4-beta

Variables

tip The features discussed in this section have been introduced in version 2.1.0-alpha, so make sure you are running an up-to-date version.

Variables are one of the fundamental concepts of dynamic matches. As we've seen in the Extensions section, they can be used to insert the output of an Extension inside a match, but they can also be combined to produce complex workflows.

In the following sections, we'll discuss some of the advanced features of variables.

Before introducing the concept of variable injection, let's take a step back and review some basic use-cases we discussed in previous sections.

Take the following match:

- trigger : ":now"

replace : "It's {{mytime}}"

vars :

- name : mytime

type : date

params :

format : "%H:%M"

At this point, you should have a basic understanding of what this match is doing. In particular:

We define a variable mytime of type date . This variable will contain the output of the Date extension when called with %H:%M as input format.

of type . This variable will contain the output of the Date extension when called with as input format. We then take the variable mytime and insert it inside the replacement text by using the {{mytime}} syntax.

If we type :now , Espanso will expand it to something like It's 11:23 .

In this example, we defined the variable mytime and then inserted its value inside the replacement text. This action is known as variable injection.

In the previous section, we shown how to use variable injection inside the replacement text, but variable injection can also be used inside other variables.

For example, you can use the output of an extension as a parameter for another:

- trigger : ":now"

replace : "It's {{mytime}}"

vars :

- name : shellcmd

type : shell

params :

cmd : echo "%H : %M"

- name : mytime

type : date

params :

format : "{{shellcmd}}"

In this case, we first execute the shell command echo "%H:%M" , saving its output %H:%M inside the variable shellcmd . We then use this variable as the format parameter for the date extension.

Another common use-case would be to populate a form control with the value of another extension. For example, the following match is used to create a basic file picker that would get expanded to the path of the selected file:

- trigger : ":file"

replace : "{{form1.file}}"

vars :

- name : files

type : shell

params :

cmd : "find ~/Documents -maxdepth 1"

- name : form1

type : form

params :

layout : |

Select file:

[[file]]

fields :

file :

type : list

values : "{{files}}"

In this case, we first get the list of files inside the Documents folder by using the Unix find command, saving its output inside the files variable. Then, we use the files variable to populate the Form's list's values using variable injection.

For Windows users The previous example might not be working on Windows, because the find command is not supported by default. The same concepts can be applied by changing the shell command.

Variable injection only works inside parameters Espanso only injects variables inside the params field, so you can't use variables in the name or type fields. For example, you can't do the following: vars :

- name : { { var } }

type : { { type } }

params :

format : "%H:%M"

Espanso interprets everything that's surrounded by curly brackets as a variable injection, but this is not always desirable. For this reason, Espanso offers two ways to disable this behavior:

You can use backslashes to escape the curly brackets. For example, the following match outputs hello {{var}} when expanded:

- trigger : ":hello"

replace : "hello \\{\\{var\\}\\}"

vars :

- name : var

type : echo

params :

echo : world

Copy

How many backslashes to use? In the previous example, we escaped {{var}} with 4 backslashes \\{\\{var\\}\\} , but that's only because the replace value was surrounded by double quotes " . In those cases, you need to escape the backslashes as well. That's not the case with multiline YAML strings, where escaping the backslashes is not needed. For example, the following match is valid: - trigger : ":hello"

replace : |

hello \{\{var\}\}

vars :

- name : var

type : echo

params :

echo : world

When using variable injection inside a variable's params, you can also specify the inject_vars: false option to disable the injection.

For example, the following match will expand to hello {{var}} when triggered:

- trigger : ":hello"

replace : "hello {{output}}"

vars :

- name : output

type : echo

inject_vars : false

params :

echo : "{{var}}"

So far, we've only used variable injection with local variables, but you can use global ones as well.

Let's start with a simple example:

global_vars :

- name : myname

type : echo

params :

echo : Jon



matches :

- trigger : ":hello"

replace : "hello {{myname}}"

In this case, typing :hello would get expanded to hello Jon . That happens because we first define a global variable myname and then inject it inside the replacement text.

You can also inject global variables inside local variables' parameters:

global_vars :

- name : firstname

type : echo

params :

echo : Jon

- name : lastname

type : echo

params :

echo : Snow



matches :

- trigger : ":hello"

replace : "hello {{fullname}}"

vars :

- name : fullname

type : echo

params :

echo : "{{firstname}} {{lastname}}"

In this case, typing :hello would get expanded to hello Jon Snow . That's possible because we first define two global variables, firstname and lastname , and then inject them inside the local variable fullname to put them together.

In fact, you can also inject global variables inside other global variables. For example, we could slightly refactor the previous example to only use global variables. The end result is:

global_vars :

- name : firstname

type : echo

params :

echo : Jon

- name : lastname

type : echo

params :

echo : Snow

- name : fullname

type : echo

params :

echo : "{{firstname}} {{lastname}}"



matches :

- trigger : ":hello"

replace : "hello {{fullname}}"

While local variables are executed serially, with the first one being evaluated before the last one, global variables are less constrained.

Let's discuss this behavior with an example:

global_vars :

- name : three

type : shell

params :

cmd : "echo three"



matches :

- trigger : ":hello"

replace : "hello {{one}} {{two}} {{three}}"

vars :

- name : one

type : shell

params :

cmd : "echo one"

- name : two

type : shell

params :

cmd : "echo two"

In this case, we have two local variables, one and two , and a global variable three . We want to answer the question: in which order are those variables evaluated?

Perhaps surprisingly, the answer is:

three one two

One might expect the global variable three to be evaluated after one and two because it's the last one being defined, but that's not how Espanso works.

When evaluating variables, Espanso uses a dependency resolution algorithm based on constraints. The default constraints are:

Local variables must be executed sequentially, so two must be evaluated after one .

be evaluated after . If variable A depends on variable B (because variable B has been injected inside A's params ), then B must be evaluated before A.

Following on our previous example, we don't have any constrait between the global variable three and the two local variables one and two , so three is evaluated in whatever order Espanso prefers.

If you want to force a global variable to be evaluated in a certain order, you'll need to re-define it as a local variable with global type, such as:

global_vars :

- name : three

type : shell

params :

cmd : "echo three"



matches :

- trigger : ":hello"

replace : "hello {{one}} {{two}} {{three}}"

vars :

- name : one

type : shell

params :

cmd : "echo one"

- name : two

type : shell

params :

cmd : "echo two"

- name : three

type : global

In this case, the global variable three will be evaluated after one and two because we've explicitly specified the evaluation order for it.

For advanced use-cases, you can also use the depends_on option to force a given execution order. This feature is especially useful if we want to control the order in which global variables are evaluated.

In the following example, we are forcing the global variable two to being evaluated after the global variable one by using the depends_on option, which accepts the list of variable names that should be evaluated beforehand:

global_vars :

- name : one

type : shell

params :

cmd : "echo one"

- name : two

type : shell

depends_on : [ "one" ]

params :

cmd : "echo two"



matches :

- trigger : ":hello"

replace : "hello {{one}} {{two}}"

In the previous sections, we've seen how variable injection can be used to pass an extension's output as a parameter for another. Under the hoods, Espanso replaces the injection with the variable's value before evaluating the extension.

For example, in the following snippet we define two variables, injectedvar and myvar , injecting the value of the former inside the parameters of the latter:

- name : injectedvar

type : echo

params :

echo : "hello world"

- name : myvar

type : shell

params :

cmd : "echo '{{injectedvar}}'"

Copy

Before the evaluation of myvar takes place, Espanso replaces {{injectedvar}} with the value of injectedvar . Therefore, the shell extension would evaluate the command:

echo 'hello world'

Because this approach uses simple string replacements, there are times where it might prove limited and a more robust solution is needed.

For this reason, both the Shell and Script extensions also pass the current scope as ad-hoc environment variables. In other words, you can access variables' values inside those extensions by reading the proper environment variables.

Let's discuss this further with an example:

- trigger : ":reversed"

replace : "Reversed {{myshell}}"

vars :

- name : myname

type : echo

params :

echo : "John"

- name : myshell

type : shell

params :

cmd : "echo $ESPANSO_MYNAME | rev"

Copy

In this case, we first evaluate the variable myname , assigning the value John . Then, when myshell is evaluated, Espanso also pass the current variables as environment variables. In particular, the myname variable is converted into the ESPANSO_MYNAME environment variable, which is being read by the shell and piped into the Unix rev command.

The match output is Reversed nhoJ .

A note for Windows users The previous example only works on Unix systems (Linux and macOS), because on Windows you don't have the rev command by default. That said, these concepts are valid on Windows as well, with a couple of gotchas: In the previous example, we called echo $ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME . That's because in bash-like shells (which are common on Unix systems), you can read an environment variable by using the $ operator. If you try running echo $ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME on Windows, you will soon discover that it doesn't work. That's because on Windows, Espanso uses PowerShell by default. With PowerShell, you have to use the $env:NAME operator to read environment variables. Moreover, Windows also supports the Command Prompt and WSL, and each of them uses a different syntax. To summarize, here's what you should use on Windows, depending on the shell: On Powershell use $env:NAME to read a variable, like echo $env:ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME

use to read a variable, like On Command prompt use %NAME% , like echo %ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME%

use , like On WSL use $NAME , like echo $ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME

Espanso follows a simple logic to convert the variable name to the associated environment variable. For example:

myname is converted to ESPANSO_MYNAME

is converted to form1.name is converted to ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME

In the previous example, we used the ad-hoc environment variables with the shell extension, but the same logic can be applied to the script one. You'll just need to use the appropriate methods to read the environment variables in your language of choice.

For example, this is how you would use it with a Python script. We first define the match:

- trigger : ":pyscript"

replace : "{{output}}"

vars :

- name : myvar

type : echo

params :

echo : "my variable"

- name : output

type : script

params :

args :

- python

- /path/to/your/script.py

And then, inside the script:

/path/to/your/script.py import os

myvar = os . environ [ 'ESPANSO_MYVAR' ]





A final word of notice about this alternative method. When using the traditional variable injection mechanism, Espanso figures out the variable evaluation order automatically, making sure that a variable is being evaluated before it's injected. But if you use the environment variables, Espanso won't be able to detect the dependency automatically.

If the variable you need is defined as a local variable and the shell/script extension that uses it is defined later, then there is no problem, because local variables are evaluated sequentially, as we described in this section.

In other cases, such as when using global variables, you'll need to explicitly declare the dependency with the depends_on option: