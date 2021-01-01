Community Tools & Plugins
Looking to make your Espanso experience better? Here you'll find just some of the neat stuff our community have made to enhanso your Espanso.
tip
As these projects aren't created, endorsed, or supported by the Espanso team, use them with care, and please report any bugs directly to the relevant project.
Editing
EspansoEdit
A freeware Windows editor and utility for Espanso which can be installed or run fully portable from any location - ideal if you are looking for a quick and easy GUI to edit and manage match files. For more information and to download, visit EspansoEdit's website.
Many new and improved features now include:
- Dedicated YML file handling
- Syntax highlighting for keywords, comments and strings
- Code folding of trigger blocks
- Clickable sorted treeview of triggers in the active file
- Clickable list of matches in the current folder
- Menu for match creation
- Easy navigation between key Espanso folders, and a Favorites menu for files and folders
- Browsing and editing of installed Espanso packages
- Handy find function to search for text across match files
- Backup match files to ZIP file
- Dark and light themes, with a choice of 16 palettes
SnippetShare
The SnippetShare Discord channel has tonnes of useful snippets to check out for inspiration.