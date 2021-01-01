Version: v2.2.1

Community Tools & Plugins

Looking to make your Espanso experience better? Here you'll find just some of the neat stuff our community have made to enhanso your Espanso.

If you'd like your project to be featured here, let us know in the Discord server.

tip As these projects aren't created, endorsed, or supported by the Espanso team, use them with care, and please report any bugs directly to the relevant project.

A freeware Windows editor and utility for Espanso which can be installed or run fully portable from any location - ideal if you are looking for a quick and easy GUI to edit and manage match files. For more information and to download, visit EspansoEdit's website.

Many new and improved features now include:

Dedicated YML file handling

Syntax highlighting for keywords, comments and strings

Code folding of trigger blocks

Clickable sorted treeview of triggers in the active file

Clickable list of matches in the current folder

Menu for match creation

Easy navigation between key Espanso folders, and a Favorites menu for files and folders

Browsing and editing of installed Espanso packages

Handy find function to search for text across match files

Backup match files to ZIP file

Dark and light themes, with a choice of 16 palettes

The SnippetShare Discord channel has tonnes of useful snippets to check out for inspiration.