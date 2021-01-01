Skip to main content
Community Tools & Plugins

Looking to make your Espanso experience better? Here you'll find just some of the neat stuff our community have made to enhanso your Espanso.

If you'd like your project to be featured here, let us know in the Discord server.

tip

As these projects aren't created, endorsed, or supported by the Espanso team, use them with care, and please report any bugs directly to the relevant project.

Editing

EspansoEdit

A freeware Windows editor and utility for Espanso which can be installed or run fully portable from any location - ideal if you are looking for a quick and easy GUI to edit and manage match files. For more information and to download, visit EspansoEdit's website.

Many new and improved features now include:

  • Dedicated YML file handling
  • Syntax highlighting for keywords, comments and strings
  • Code folding of trigger blocks
  • Clickable sorted treeview of triggers in the active file
  • Clickable list of matches in the current folder
  • Menu for match creation
  • Easy navigation between key Espanso folders, and a Favorites menu for files and folders
  • Browsing and editing of installed Espanso packages
  • Handy find function to search for text across match files
  • Backup match files to ZIP file
  • Dark and light themes, with a choice of 16 palettes

SnippetShare

The SnippetShare Discord channel has tonnes of useful snippets to check out for inspiration.

Contributing

Espanso is open source and hosted on GitHub.

If you find a bug or have an idea for a new feature, please open an issue on GitHub.

