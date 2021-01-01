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Options

In this guide, we are going to discuss the available options to customize Espanso. The first few sections are about the common parameters you might want to change, but you'll also find a complete reference at the bottom for the advanced ones.

If you often need to quickly enable and disable Espanso during regular use, you might want to customize the Toggle Key. When double pressed, the Toggle Key disables Espanso, preventing any expansion. Double-pressing Alt again will re-enable it.

Changes in version 2.1.2 Prior to version 2.1.2, Espanso was configured to use the ALT key as toggle_key by default. That was a major source of confusion, as many users accidentally pressed it during normal use. For this reason, Espanso now ships with the toggle_key disabled by default.

If you'd like to customize the key, simply add the toggle_key parameter to your $CONFIG/config/default.yml configuration and set it to one of the available options:

CTRL ALT SHIFT META OFF LEFT_CTRL LEFT_ALT LEFT_SHIFT LEFT_META RIGHT_CTRL RIGHT_ALT RIGHT_SHIFT RIGHT_META

For example, if you want to use the Right Control key to toggle Espanso, you can add the following to your configuration:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml toggle_key : RIGHT_CTRL

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About the META key The META option refers to different keys depending on the platform. For example, on macOS the META refers to Command (or CMD), while on Windows refers to the "Win" key. In other words, if you'd like to use the CMD key on macOS, you should specify META .

And if you'd rather turn it off, you can do so with:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml toggle_key : OFF

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The Search bar is one of the most useful features, letting you choose the right snippet without having to remember the trigger.

By default, the search bar can be opened in two ways:

By pressing ALT+Space (Option + Space on macOS)

By clicking on the status icon and then selecting "Open Search bar" (currently not available on Linux)

If for whatever reason you don't like the default shortcuts, you can customize them as follows:

If you don't like the default Alt+Space shortcut, you can change it by adding the following line to your $CONFIG/config/default.yml file:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml search_shortcut : ALT+SHIFT+SPACE

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As you can see, the shortcut is defined by specifying all keys separated by a plus sign. At least one modifier is required, plus a main key. These are the supported keys:

ALT , CTRL , CMD , SHIFT , ENTER , TAB , SPACE , META , OPTION , INSERT , DOWN , LEFT , RIGHT , UP , END , HOME , PAGEDOWN , PAGEUP , F1 , F2 , F3 , F4 , F5 , F6 , F7 , F8 , F9 , F10 , F11 , F12 , F13 , F14 , F15 , F16 , F17 , F18 , F19 , F20 , A , B , C , D , E , F , G , H , I , J , K , L , M , N , O , P , Q , R , S , T , U , V , W , X , Y , Z , 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , NUMPAD0 , NUMPAD1 , NUMPAD2 , NUMPAD3 , NUMPAD4 , NUMPAD5 , NUMPAD6 , NUMPAD7 , NUMPAD8 , NUMPAD9

Not all keyboard combinations have been tested. If you find a combination that's not working, please open a bug report on GitHub. Thanks!

You can also disable the keybinding by adding the following line:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml search_shortcut : off

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The search bar can also be configured to be shown after typing a trigger. For example, you might set it to be displayed after typing .search by adding this option:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml search_trigger : ".search"

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Disable the trigger by omitting the entry, or replacing it with:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml search_trigger : off

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You can hide the Espanso status icon on the macOS menu bar or the Windows system tray by adding the following option to your $CONFIG/config/default.yml file:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml show_icon : false

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You can hide the notifications by adding the following option to your $CONFIG/config/default.yml config:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml show_notifications : false

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Here are lists of all the available options.

The first list contains global options which can only be defined inside the $CONFIG/config/default.yml file:

Option Description Possible Values Default auto_restart If true, instructs the daemon process to restart the worker (and refresh the configuration) after a configuration file change is detected on disk. true / false true backspace_limit How many backspace espanso tracks to correct misspelled keywordsMaximum number of backspace presses espanso keeps track of. For example, this is needed to correctly expand even if typos are typed. number 5 keyboard_layout On Wayland, overrides the auto-detected keyboard configuration (RMLVO) which is used both for the detection and injection process. An object with fields: rules , model , layout , variant and options { layout: us } preserve_clipboard If true, Espanso will attempt to preserve the previous clipboard content after an expansion has taken place. true / false true search_shortcut Hotkey used to show the Search UI. See the Customizing the Search bar section ALT+Space search_trigger Trigger used to show the Search UI. See the Customizing the Search bar section off show_icon If false, avoid showing the espanso icon on the system's tray bar. Note: currently not working on Linux. true / false true show_notifications If false, disable all notifications. true / false true toggle_key Defines the key that disables/enables espanso when double pressed. See the customizing the Toggle Key section OFF win32_exclude_orphan_

events If true, filter out keyboard events without an explicit HID device source on Windows. This is needed to filter out the software-generated events, including those from Espanso, but might need to be disabled when using some software-level keyboards. Disabling this option might conflict with the undo feature. true / false true win32_keyboard_layout_

cache_interval The maximum interval (in milliseconds) for which a keyboard layout can be cached. If switching often between different layouts, you could lower this amount to avoid the "lost detection" effect described in this Issue. number of milliseconds 2000 word_separators Chars that when pressed mark the start and end of a word. Examples of this are . or , A sequence of strings [" ", ",", ".", "?", "!", "\r", "

", "\t", "'", "\"", "\x0c", "(", ")", "[", "]", "{", "}", "<", ">", ":", ";", "\xa0"] undo_backspace When enabled, espanso automatically "reverts" an expansion if the user presses the Backspace key afterwards. This is not available on some platform/configurations. true / false true

The following options can be used in $CONFIG/config/default.yml and in app-specific configuration files:

Option Description Possible Values Default apply_patch If false, avoid applying the built-in patches to the current config. true / false true backend The mechanism used to perform the injection. Espanso can either inject text by simulating keypresses ( Inject backend) or by using the clipboard ( Clipboard backend). Both of them have pros and cons, so the Auto backend is used by default to automatically choose the most appropriate one based on the situation. If for whatever reason the Auto backend is not appropriate, you can change this option to override it. clipboard , inject or auto auto clipboard_threshold Number of chars after which a match is injected with the clipboard backend instead of the default one. This is done for efficiency reasons, as injecting a long match through separate events becomes slow for long strings. This is only relevant if the backend is set to Auto . number 100 disable_x11_fast_

inject NOTE: This is only relevant on Linux under X11 environments. Switch to a slower (but sometimes more supported) way of injecting key events based on XTestFakeKeyEvent instead of XSendEvent. From my experiements, disabling fast inject becomes particularly slow when using the Gnome desktop environment. true / false false emulate_alt_codes Restores ALT-code functionality to Windows. true / false false enable If false, Espanso will be disabled for the current configuration. This option can be used to selectively disable espanso when using a specific application (by creating an app-specific config). true / false true evdev_modifier_delay Extra delay to apply when injecting modifiers under the EVDEV backend (Wayland). This is useful on Wayland if espanso is injecting seemingly random cased letters, for example "Hi theRE1" instead of "Hi there!". Increase if necessary, decrease to speed up the injection. number of milliseconds 10 inject_delay Number of milliseconds between text injection events. Increase if the target application is missing some characters. Little effect in Windows. number of milliseconds Between 0 and 1, depending on the platform and application. key_delay Number of milliseconds between key injection events. Increase if the target application is missing some key events. For example, increasing might help if the trigger is not deleted completely. Little effect in Windows. number of milliseconds Between 0 and 1, depending on platform and application max_form_height Constrains the height of forms. number of pixels 500 max_form_width Constrains the width of forms. number of pixels 700 max_regex_buffer_size v2.3.0 onwards ONLY. Length of regex matches number 30 paste_shortcut_event_

delay Number of milliseconds between keystrokes when simulating the Paste shortcut. For example: CTRL + (wait 5ms) + V + (wait 5ms) + release V + (wait 5ms) + release CTRL. This is needed as sometimes (for example on macOS), without a delay some keystrokes were not registered correctly. number of milliseconds 10 paste_shortcut Customize the keyboard shortcut used to paste an expansion. This should follow this format: CTRL+SHIFT+V. Keys separated by the + plus sign. The available keys are defined here Usually CTRL+V , but many built-in patches change this behavior post_form_delay Delay (in ms) returning text after closing a form, to allow the target application regain focus. number of milliseconds 200 post_search_delay Delay (in ms) returning text after the search bar has closed, to allow the target application regain focus. number of milliseconds 200 pre_paste_delay Delay (in ms) that espanso should wait to trigger the paste shortcut after copying the content in the clipboard. This is needed because if we trigger a "paste" shortcut before the content is actually copied in the clipboard, the operation will fail. If you see previous contents of the clipboard being inserted instead of the correct replacement, increase this value. number of milliseconds 300 restore_clipboard_

delay The number of milliseconds to wait before restoring the previous clipboard content after an expansion. This is needed as without this delay, sometimes the target application detects the previous clipboard content instead of the expansion content. number of milliseconds 300 x11_use_xclip_backend If true, use the xclip command to implement the clipboard instead of the built-in native module on X11. You'll need to install the xclip command. Enable if the clipboard "get stuck" for some applications on Linux. true / false false x11_use_xdotool_

backend If true, use the xdotool command (if installed) to implement the inject backend. true / false false

Espanso has a number of hard-coded patches built-in for various programs (particularly terminals) in Linux and Windows, mostly introducing expansion delays or changing paste shortcuts. They are indicated by a (PATCHED: ...) entry at the end of the first line of the program's #acfg# or #pacfg# output. The patches override your Options, but can be disabled with apply_patch: false , usually in an app-specific configuration.

For example, you may prefer to use CTRL+v to paste into your generic Linux terminal rather than the usual CTRL+SHIFT+v shortcut, but the latter is hard-coded in a patch, is preventing long expansions, and can't be overridden with a paste_shortcut: CTRL+V option. This can be resolved with the following app-specific configuration: