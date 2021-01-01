Version: v2.1.4-beta

In this guide, we are going to discuss the available options to customize Espanso. The first few sections are about the common parameters you might want to change, but you'll also find a complete reference at the bottom for the advanced ones.

If you often need to quickly enable and disable Espanso during regular use, you might want to customize the Toggle Key. When double pressed, the Toggle Key disables Espanso, preventing any expansion. Double-pressing Alt again will re-enable it.

Changes in version 2.1.2 Prior to version 2.1.2, Espanso was configured to use the ALT key as toggle_key by default. That was a major source of confusion, as many users accidentally pressed it during normal use. For this reason, Espanso now ships with the toggle_key disabled by default.

If you'd like to customize the key, simply add the toggle_key parameter to your $CONFIG/config/default.yml configuration and set it to one of the available options:

CTRL ALT SHIFT META OFF LEFT_CTRL LEFT_ALT LEFT_SHIFT LEFT_META RIGHT_CTRL RIGHT_ALT RIGHT_SHIFT RIGHT_META

For example, if you want to use the Right Control key to toggle Espanso, you can add the following to your configuration:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml toggle_key : RIGHT_CTRL

About the META key The META option refers to different keys depending on the platform. For example, on macOS the META refers to Command (or CMD), while on Windows refers to the "Win" key. In other words, if you'd like to use the CMD key on macOS, you should specify META .

And if you'd rather turn it off, you can do so with:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml toggle_key : OFF

The Search bar is one of the most useful features, letting you choose the right snippet without having to remember the trigger.

By default, the search bar can be opened in two ways:

By pressing ALT+Space (Option + Space on macOS)

By clicking on the status icon and then selecting "Open Search bar" (currently not available on Linux)

If for whatever reason you don't like the default shortcuts, you can customize them as follows:

If you don't like the default Alt+Space shortcut, you can change it by adding the following line to your $CONFIG/config/default.yml file:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml search_shortcut : ALT+SHIFT+SPACE

As you can see, the shortcut is defined by specifying all keys separated by a plus sign. These are the supported keys:

ALT , CTRL , CMD , SHIFT , ENTER , TAB , SPACE , META , OPTION , INSERT , DOWN , LEFT , RIGHT , UP , END , HOME , PAGEDOWN , PAGEUP , F1 , F2 , F3 , F4 , F5 , F6 , F7 , F8 , F9 , F10 , F11 , F12 , F13 , F14 , F15 , F16 , F17 , F18 , F19 , F20 , A , B , C , D , E , F , G , H , I , J , K , L , M , N , O , P , Q , R , S , T , U , V , W , X , Y , Z , 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , NUMPAD0 , NUMPAD1 , NUMPAD2 , NUMPAD3 , NUMPAD4 , NUMPAD5 , NUMPAD6 , NUMPAD7 , NUMPAD8 , NUMPAD9

Not all keyboard combinations have been tested. If you find a combination that's not working, please open a bug report on GitHub. Thanks!

You can also disable this shortcut entirely by adding the following line:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml search_shortcut : off

The search bar can also be configured to be shown after typing a trigger. For example, you might tune it to be displayed after typing .search by adding this option:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml search_trigger : ".search"

Or disable it entirely with:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml search_trigger : off

You can hide the Espanso status icon on macOS and Windows by adding the following option to your $CONFIG/config/default.yml file:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml show_icon : false

You can hide the notifications by adding the following option to your $CONFIG/config/default.yml config:

$CONFIG/config/default.yml show_notifications : false

Here's a list of all the available options. If the value of the App-specific column is Yes , then the option can be used inside an App-specific configuration. Otherwise, the option can only be defined inside the $CONFIG/config/default.yml file.