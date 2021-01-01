Examples
In this section, we collected some examples of what is possible with Espanso, so that you can both learn new techniques and take inspiration for your own use-cases.
tip
If you have an example that would benefit others, feel free to suggest the addition on GitHub! :)
Populating a Form's choice control with the result of a shell command
The following example shows how you could use the output of a shell command to populate a form's choice/list control. In this case, the match can be used to implement a rudimentary file-picker:
- trigger: ":file"
replace: "{{form1.file}}"
vars:
- name: files
type: shell
params:
cmd: "find ~/Documents -maxdepth 1"
- name: form1
type: form
params:
layout: |
Select file:
[[file]]
fields:
file:
type: list
values: "{{files}}"