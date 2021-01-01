On this page

Examples

In this section, we collected some examples of what is possible with Espanso, so that you can both learn new techniques and take inspiration for your own use-cases.

tip If you have an example that would benefit others, feel free to suggest the addition on GitHub! :)

A comprehensive collection of example snippets is included with the EspansoEdit editor, and can also be seen online at its website.

The following example shows how you could use the output of a shell command to populate a form's choice/list control. In this case, the match can be used to implement a rudimentary file-picker:

- trigger : ":file"

replace : "{{form1.file}}"

vars :

- name : files

type : shell

params :

cmd : "find ~/Documents -maxdepth 1"

- name : form1

type : form

params :

layout : |

Select file:

[[file]]

fields :

file :

type : list

values : "{{files}}"

Copy

Sometimes it's hard to remember all triggers, so it's extremely useful to use regex triggers. As an example let's say you want to structure your matches as:

Code snippets Python JavaScript

Contacts Name Email



So in your base.yml file you can do:

- regex : "(code|cd) (all|py) (all|pr)"

replace : "print(\"Hello World\")"



- regex : "(code|cd) (all|py) (all|fn)"

replace : "def myPythonFunction():"



- regex : "(code|cd) (all|js) (all|fn)"

replace : "function main(){}"



- regex : "(contact|ct) (all|n) (all|jj)"

replace : "John Jacobs"



- regex : "(contact|ct) (all|n) (all|js)"

replace : "John Stuart"



- regex : "(contact|ct) (all|e) (all|jj)"

replace : "john.jacobs@example.com"

Copy

This way you can type "code py all" when you know you want a python snippet, but don't remember which ones you have.

You can also use a label so it's even more organized on the search bar. I usually use the trigger at the end of the label, so I can remember next time. Like this:

- regex : "(code|cd) (all|py) (all|pr)"

label : "Code - Python - Print - 'cd py pr'"

replace : "print(\"Hello World\")"

Copy

Observations:

You can also just use the "search bar + label" instead of "regex + match disambiguation" to categorize. But I find easier to use regex so I can incrementally learn my triggers (also I don't need to press Alt + Space to open the search bar).

I don't use spaces in regex so I avoid accidental triggers, and I also prefer abbreviations. So instead of "code py all" I use "cdpyaa".

may be found in the Espanso repo.