Version: v2.1.4-beta

Examples

In this section, we collected some examples of what is possible with Espanso, so that you can both learn new techniques and take inspiration for your own use-cases.

tip If you have an example that would benefit others, feel free to suggest the addition on GitHub! :)

The following example shows how you could use the output of a shell command to populate a form's choice/list control. In this case, the match can be used to implement a rudimentary file-picker: