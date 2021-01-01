Include and Exclude rules
In the App-specific configurations section, we discussed a way to create configurations that change depending on the active application. These configurations let you tune the way Espanso interacts with specific applications by providing a series of parameters.
Among them you'll find the
include and
exclude rules,
two sets of parameters that let you customize which matches and packages should be used
for a given configuration.
A typical use-case would be to create a set of email templates and only enable them inside your email client, or defining some code-snippets and only enable them inside your IDEs and Text Editors of choice.
You might also want to disable a package inside a specific application, for example disabling emojis when using Slack, which already comes with emojis.
These use-cases are solved by the
include and
exclude rules.
Typical use-case for
include rules
Let's start with a simple example. We want to create a set of email replies and only enable when when inside Chrome or Firefox.
We start by defining the snippets inside the
match/_email.yml file:
matches:
- trigger: ":contact"
replace: |
Hi,
Thank you for contacting us!
Best regards,
The Support Team
Make sure to include the underscore!
In the previous example, we prefixed the filename with an
_ underscore.
As explained in the Organizing matches
section, Espanso automatically loads all YAML files located in the
match directory,
except the ones starting with an
_ underscore.
Therefore, we prefix the
_email.yml filename with an underscore to
prevent Espanso from loading that YAML file automatically.
If we hadn't done so, Espanso would enable the
email.yml file for
all applications. Instead, we want to enable it only on Chrome and Firefox.
At this point, we can create an app-specific configuration for Chrome:
filter_exec: "chrome"
extra_includes:
- "../match/_email.yml"
Let's discuss it step-by-step:
- Firstly, we specify the
filter_execoption to enable this configuration only when using Chrome. Note that this filter might not be working on your platform, check out the App-specific configurations section for more information and instructions on finding the right filter.
- Then, we specify the
extra_includesrule, passing the relative path to the snippet file we defined earlier.
The previous configuration should be interpreted as:
Also include the snippets defined in the
match/_email.ymlfile when using Chrome.
Then, we can do the same for Firefox:
filter_exec: "firefox"
extra_includes:
- "../match/_email.yml"
At this point, we'll have the
:contact snippet ready to be used on Chrome and Firefox!
Be careful with those filters
In the previous examples, we used some filters to detect Chrome and Firefox. These have only been tested on Windows, and might not be working on other platforms. Make sure to read the Finding the right filters section to find suitable ones.
Excluding a package
Another common use-case is to disable a package when using a specific application.
For example, let's say we want to disable the
all-emojis package when using Telegram.
You can create an app-specific configuration
config/telegram.yml as follows:
filter_exec: Telegram
extra_excludes:
- "../match/packages/all-emojis/*"
In this example, we defined the
extra_excludes rule, specifying a glob pattern for the
all-emojis package.
With this rule, Espanso will exclude all files defined inside the
all-emojis package when using Telegram.
Keep in mind that you are not limited to packages, you can use the
excludes rules with all match files:
filter_exec: Telegram
extra_excludes:
- "../match/code_snippets.yml"
Difference between
includes and
extra_includes
In the previous examples, we used the so-called extra rules, which are used to extend the
built-in include and exclude definitions. For example, specifying the following
extra_includes rule:
extra_includes:
- "../match/_custom.yml"
will cause this configuration to extend the default include rules, resulting in the following includes:
../match/**/[!_]*.yml
../match/_custom.yml
In other words, by specifying
extra_includes you extend the default includes (
../match/**/[!_]*.yml).
For many use-cases, this behavior is desirable, but there are times when you might want to redefine
includes without extending them. To do that, you'll need to use the
includes rule instead of
extra_includes.
For example, the following app-specific configuration will only load the
match/jokes.yml snippets
when using Telegram, ignoring the default definitions.
filter_exec: Telegram
includes:
- "../match/jokes.yml"
The same considerations apply to the
excludes and
extra_excludes rules as well.