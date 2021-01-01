Synchronization
After using espanso for a while, you may need to synchronize your configuration between devices. Luckly for you, the espanso file-based configuration makes it pretty easy to accomplish using a Cloud Storage service (such as Dropbox, Google Drive, ecc) or even GitHub!
From now on, I will only mention "Dropbox folder" for brevity, but you can apply the same procedure for every service.
The general idea, which applies to all operating systems, is the following:
- Move the espanso configuration folder inside your Dropbox folder (also a subdirectory is perfectly fine)
- Create a symbolic link in the original position, pointing to the synced folder.
The specific commands depend on you OS:
#Windows
By default, the espanso configuration folder resides in this folder (change "user" with your username):
C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\espanso
The first step is moving this folder in your Dropbox folder, for example in:
C:\Users\user\Dropbox\espanso
Now you need to create a symbolic link. Open the Command Prompt and type the following command, making sure you specify the correct paths:
mklink /J "C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\espanso" "C:\Users\user\Dropbox\espanso"
Now restart espanso and you should be ready to go!
#macOS
By default, the espanso configuration folder resides in this folder
$HOME/Library/Preferences/espanso
The first step is moving this folder in your Dropbox folder, for example in:
$HOME/Dropbox/espanso
Now you need to create a symbolic link. Open the Terminal and type the following command, making sure you specify the correct paths:
Note: Before running the following command, make sure that there is no folder called
espansoin the
Preferencesfolder, as otherwise it will create another nested folder
espanso/espanso(which is wrong).
ln -s "$HOME/Dropbox/espanso" "$HOME/Library/Preferences/espanso"
Now restart espanso and you should be ready to go!
#Linux
By default, the espanso configuration folder resides in this folder (change "user" with your username):
/home/user/.config/espanso
The first step is moving this folder in your Dropbox folder, for example in:
/home/user/Dropbox/espanso
Now you need to create a symbolic link. Open the Terminal and type the following command, making sure you specify the correct paths:
ln -s "/home/user/Dropbox/espanso" "/home/user/.config/espanso"
Now restart espanso and you should be ready to go!