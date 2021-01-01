Skip to main content
Synchronization

After using espanso for a while, you may need to synchronize your configuration between devices. Luckly for you, the espanso file-based configuration makes it pretty easy to accomplish using a Cloud Storage service (such as Dropbox, Google Drive, ecc) or even GitHub!

From now on, I will only mention "Dropbox folder" for brevity, but you can apply the same procedure for every service.

The general idea, which applies to all operating systems, is the following:

  • Move the espanso configuration folder inside your Dropbox folder (also a subdirectory is perfectly fine)
  • Create a symbolic link in the original position, pointing to the synced folder.

The specific commands depend on you OS:

Windows#

By default, the espanso configuration folder resides in this folder (change "user" with your username):

C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\espanso

The first step is moving this folder in your Dropbox folder, for example in:

C:\Users\user\Dropbox\espanso

Now you need to create a symbolic link. Open the Command Prompt and type the following command, making sure you specify the correct paths:

mklink /J "C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\espanso" "C:\Users\user\Dropbox\espanso"

Now restart espanso and you should be ready to go!

macOS#

By default, the espanso configuration folder resides in this folder

$HOME/Library/Preferences/espanso

The first step is moving this folder in your Dropbox folder, for example in:

$HOME/Dropbox/espanso

Now you need to create a symbolic link. Open the Terminal and type the following command, making sure you specify the correct paths:

Note: Before running the following command, make sure that there is no folder called espanso in the Preferences folder, as otherwise it will create another nested folder espanso/espanso (which is wrong).

ln -s "$HOME/Dropbox/espanso" "$HOME/Library/Preferences/espanso"

Now restart espanso and you should be ready to go!

Linux#

By default, the espanso configuration folder resides in this folder (change "user" with your username):

/home/user/.config/espanso

The first step is moving this folder in your Dropbox folder, for example in:

/home/user/Dropbox/espanso

Now you need to create a symbolic link. Open the Terminal and type the following command, making sure you specify the correct paths:

ln -s "/home/user/Dropbox/espanso" "/home/user/.config/espanso"

Now restart espanso and you should be ready to go!

