Command-line reference
Note:
The
FLAGS:
-h, --help Prints help information
-v Sets the level of verbosity
-V, --version Prints version information
and
SUBCOMMAND:
help Prints this message or the help of the given subcommand(s)
work at any level and have largely been omitted below.
espanso
USAGE:
espanso [FLAGS] [SUBCOMMAND]
FLAGS:
-h, --help Prints help information
-v Sets the level of verbosity
-V, --version Prints version information
SUBCOMMANDS:
cmd Send a command to the espanso daemon.
edit Shortcut to open the default text editor to edit config files
env-path Add or remove the 'espanso' command from the PATH
help Prints this message or the help of the given subcommand(s)
install Install a package
log Print the daemon logs.
match List and execute matches from the CLI
migrate Automatically migrate legacy config files to the new v2 format,
without asking for confirmation
package package-management commands
path Prints all the espanso directory paths to easily locate configuration and matches.
restart Restart the espanso service
service A collection of commands to manage the espanso service (for example,
enabling auto-start on system boot).
start Start espanso as a service
status Check if the espanso daemon is running or not.
stop Stop espanso service
uninstall Remove a package
workaround A collection of workarounds to solve some common problems.
cmd
Send a command to the espanso daemon.
USAGE:
espanso cmd [SUBCOMMAND]
SUBCOMMANDS:
disable Disable expansions.
enable Enable expansions.
search Open the espanso search bar.
toggle Enable/Disable expansions.
edit
Shortcut to open the default text editor to edit config files
USAGE:
espanso edit [target_file]
ARGS:
<target_file> Defaults to "match/base.yml".
It contains the relative path of the file you want to edit, such as 'config/default.yml' or 'match/base.yml'.
For convenience, you can also specify the name directly and espanso will figure out the path. For example, specifying 'email' is equivalent to 'match/email.yml'.
env-path
Add or remove the
espanso command from the PATH
USAGE:
espanso env-path [FLAGS] [SUBCOMMAND]
ADDITIONAL FLAGS:
--prompt macOS only: Prompt for permissions if the operation requires elevated privileges.
SUBCOMMANDS:
register Add 'espanso' command to PATH
unregister Remove 'espanso' command from PATH
install
Install a package
USAGE:
espanso install [FLAGS] [OPTIONS] [package_name]
FLAGS:
-e, --external Allow installing packages from non-verified repositories.
--force Overwrite the package if already installed
--refresh-index Request a fresh copy of the Espanso Hub package index instead of using the cached version.
--use-native-git If specified, espanso will use the 'git' command instead of trying direct methods.
OPTIONS:
--git <git> Git repository from which espanso should install the package.
--git-branch <git-branch> Force espanso to search for the package on a specific git branch
--version <version> Force a particular version to be installed instead of the latest available.
ARGS:
<package_name> Package name
match
List and execute matches from the CLI
USAGE:
espanso match [SUBCOMMAND]
SUBCOMMANDS:
exec Triggers the expansion of a match
list Print matches to standard output
exec
Triggers the expansion of a match
USAGE:
espanso match exec [OPTIONS]
OPTIONS:
--arg <arg>... Specify also an argument for the expansion, following the --arg 'name=value' format.
You can specify multiple args.
-t, --trigger <trigger> The trigger of the match to be expanded
list
Print matches to standard output
USAGE:
espanso match list [FLAGS] [OPTIONS]
FLAGS:
-j, --json Output matches to the JSON format
-t, --only-triggers Print only triggers without replacement
-n, --preserve-newlines Preserve newlines when printing replacements. Does nothing when using JSON format.
OPTIONS:
--class <class>
--exec <exec>
--title <title>
Only return matches that would be active with the given class, exec or title.
This is relevant if you want to list matches only active inside an app-specific config.
package
Package-management commands
USAGE:
espanso package [SUBCOMMAND]
SUBCOMMANDS:
install Install a package
list List all installed packages
uninstall Remove a package
update Update a package.
If 'all' is passed as package name, attempts to update all packages.
install
Install a package
USAGE:
espanso package install [FLAGS] [OPTIONS] [package_name]
FLAGS:
-e, --external Allow installing packages from non-verified repositories.
--force Overwrite the package if already installed
--refresh-index Request a fresh copy of the Espanso Hub package index instead of using the cached version.
--use-native-git If specified, espanso will use the 'git' command instead of trying direct methods.
OPTIONS:
--git <git> Git repository from which espanso should install the package.
--git-branch <git-branch> Force espanso to search for the package on a specific git branch
--version <version> Force a particular version to be installed instead of the latest available.
ARGS:
<package_name> Package name
uninstall
Remove a package
USAGE:
espanso package uninstall [package_name]
ARGS:
<package_name> Package name
update
Update a package. If 'all' is passed as package name, attempts to update all packages.
USAGE:
espanso package update [package_name]
ARGS:
<package_name> Package name or 'all'
path
Prints all the espanso directory paths to easily locate configuration and matches.
USAGE:
espanso path [SUBCOMMAND]
SUBCOMMANDS:
base Print the default match file path.
config Print the current config folder path.
default Print the default configuration file path.
packages Print the current packages folder path.
runtime Print the current runtime folder path.
restart
Restart the espanso service
USAGE:
espanso restart [FLAGS]
ADDITIONAL FLAGS:
--unmanaged Run espanso as an unmanaged service (avoid system manager)
service
A collection of commands to manage the espanso service (for example, enabling auto-start on system boot).
USAGE:
espanso service [SUBCOMMAND]
SUBCOMMANDS:
check Check if espanso is registered as a system service
register Register espanso as a system service
restart Restart the espanso service
start Start espanso as a service
status Check if the espanso daemon is running or not.
stop Stop espanso service
unregister Unregister espanso from system services
restart
Restart the espanso service
USAGE:
espanso service restart [FLAGS]
ADDITIONAL FLAGS:
--unmanaged Run espanso as an unmanaged service (avoid system manager)
start
Start espanso as a service
USAGE:
espanso service start [FLAGS]
ADDITIONAL FLAGS:
--unmanaged Run espanso as an unmanaged service (avoid system manager)
start
Start espanso as a service
USAGE:
espanso start [FLAGS]
ADDITIONAL FLAGS:
--unmanaged Run espanso as an unmanaged service (avoid system manager)
uninstall
Remove a package
USAGE:
espanso uninstall [package_name]
ARGS:
<package_name> Package name
workaround
A collection of workarounds to solve some common problems.
USAGE:
espanso workaround [SUBCOMMAND]
SUBCOMMANDS:
secure-input Attempt to disable secure input by automating the common steps.