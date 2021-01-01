Command-line reference

USAGE:



espanso [FLAGS] [SUBCOMMAND]







FLAGS:



-h, --help Prints help information



-v Sets the level of verbosity



-V, --version Prints version information







SUBCOMMANDS:



cmd Send a command to the espanso daemon.



edit Shortcut to open the default text editor to edit config files



env-path Add or remove the 'espanso' command from the PATH



help Prints this message or the help of the given subcommand(s)



install Install a package



log Print the daemon logs.



match List and execute matches from the CLI



migrate Automatically migrate legacy config files to the new v2 format,



without asking for confirmation



package package-management commands



path Prints all the espanso directory paths to easily locate configuration and matches.



restart Restart the espanso service



service A collection of commands to manage the espanso service (for example,



enabling auto-start on system boot).



start Start espanso as a service



status Check if the espanso daemon is running or not.



stop Stop espanso service



uninstall Remove a package

