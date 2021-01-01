Statistics
Espanso v2.4.0 introduces statistics tracking of your most frequently used triggers. Check out
espanso stats -h for details.
Usage examples:
espanso stats # View all statistics
espanso stats --period today # Today's stats
espanso stats --count 20 # Top 20 triggers
espanso stats --grep ':td%' # Filter by pattern
espanso stats --json # JSON output
espanso stats clear # Clear database
espanso stats prune --days 180 # Remove old records
Configuration:
Statistics are disabled by default. To enable, insert:
stats:
enabled: true
into your
config/default.yml configuration file.