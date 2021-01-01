Skip to main content

Statistics

Espanso v2.4.0 introduces statistics tracking of your most frequently used triggers. Check out espanso stats -h for details.

Usage examples:

espanso stats                    # View all statistics
espanso stats --period today     # Today's stats
espanso stats --count 20         # Top 20 triggers
espanso stats --grep ':td%'      # Filter by pattern
espanso stats --json             # JSON output

espanso stats clear              # Clear database
espanso stats prune --days 180   # Remove old records

Configuration:

Statistics are disabled by default. To enable, insert:

stats:
  enabled: true

into your config/default.yml configuration file.

Donate

The author of the project

Hi! I'm Federico, the creator of espanso. If you liked the project, please consider making a small donation, it really helps :)

Also, if you are looking to create educational videos such as tutorials, courses, and product demos, you might enjoy my latest project, Borumi.

Donate with PayPal
A special thanks goes to all the wonderful people who supported espanso along the way

Together, we will make espanso the first universal text expander, open to everyone.

Contributing

Espanso is open source and hosted on GitHub.

Star

If you find a bug or have an idea for a new feature, please open an issue on GitHub.

Created by Federico Terzi. Copyright © Federico Terzi 2019-2021