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Statistics

Espanso v2.4.0 introduces statistics tracking of your most frequently used triggers. Check out espanso stats -h for details.

espanso stats

espanso stats --period today

espanso stats --count 20

espanso stats --grep ':td%'

espanso stats --json



espanso stats clear

espanso stats prune --days 180

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Statistics are disabled by default. To enable, insert:

stats :

enabled : true

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