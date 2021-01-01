Basics
TODO: think about structure
Possible TOC:
- Basics
- Options
- Includes and Exclude rules
- App-specific configurations
TODO: think about structure
Possible TOC:
Hi! I'm Federico, the creator of espanso. I develop espanso in my (little) spare time and I decided to make it open source because I thought it could be useful to many people.
If you liked the project, please consider making a small donation, it really helps :)
Together, we will make espanso the first universal text expander, open to everyone.
Espanso is open source and hosted on GitHub.
If you find a bug or have an idea for a new feature, please open an issue on GitHub.