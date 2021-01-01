Skip to main content
Version: 2.0.0-alpha 🚧

Include and Exclude rules

TODO: think about structure

  • Basics
    • File-based config
    • Structure (location and config/match directories)
    • Explain difference between match and config files (profiles)
    • Files starting with _ are ignored
    • Edit shortcut (espanso edit)
  • App-specific configurations
    • Why
      • Disabling espanso inside an application
    • Available filters
    • Finding the right filter
  • Includes and Exclude rules
    • Example of coding snippets with VSCode and IntelliJ (take from migration section)
  • Options
    • Customizing the toggle key
    • Customizing the search bar
    • Hiding the icon
    • Hiding the notifications
    • Option Reference

Donate

Hi! I'm Federico, the creator of espanso. I develop espanso in my (little) spare time and I decided to make it open source because I thought it could be useful to many people.

If you liked the project, please consider making a small donation, it really helps :)

Donate with PayPal
Become a GitHub Sponsor
A special thanks goes to all the wonderful people who supported espanso along the way

Together, we will make espanso the first universal text expander, open to everyone.

Contributing

Espanso is open source and hosted on GitHub.

Star

If you find a bug or have an idea for a new feature, please open an issue on GitHub.

Created by Federico Terzi. Copyright © Federico Terzi 2019-2021