Include and Exclude rules
TODO: think about structure
- Basics
- File-based config
- Structure (location and config/match directories)
- Explain difference between match and config files (profiles)
- Files starting with _ are ignored
- Edit shortcut (espanso edit)
- App-specific configurations
- Why
- Disabling espanso inside an application
- Available filters
- Finding the right filter
- Why
- Includes and Exclude rules
- Example of coding snippets with VSCode and IntelliJ (take from migration section)
- Options
- Customizing the toggle key
- Customizing the search bar
- Hiding the icon
- Hiding the notifications
- Option Reference