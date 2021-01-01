Version: 2.0.0-alpha 🚧

Extensions are the heart of Espanso's dynamic matches and can be used to accomplish complex tasks.

Date Extension#

The Date Extension can be used to include date and time information in a match.

The most important aspect to consider when using this extension is the format parameter, that specifies how the date will be rendered. A list of all the possible options can be found in the official chrono documentation.

- trigger : ":now" replace : "It's {{mytime}}" vars : - name : mytime type : date params : format : "%H:%M" Copy

Random Extension#

The Random Extension can be used to write non-deterministic replacement texts. In other words, you can specify a set of possible expansions for a match and Espanso will choose a random one, useful to avoid repetitions.

You can use this feature by declaring a variable of type random and then passing a number of choices as a parameter:

- trigger : ":quote" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : random params : choices : - "Every moment is a fresh beginning." - "Everything you can imagine is real." - "Whatever you do, do it well." Copy

In this case, typing :quote will expand randomly to one of the tree quotes.

Clipboard Extension#

The Clipboard Extension enables to include the current clipboard content in a match.

For example, let's imagine you want to create the ultimate HTML link shortcut:

- trigger : ":a" replace : "<a href='{{clipboard}}' />$|$</a>" vars : - name : "clipboard" type : "clipboard" Copy

If you now copy a link in the clipboard (for example by selecting it and then CTRL+C) and then type :a , you'll see the following replacement appear:

<a href='YOUR_COPIED_LINK'></a> Copy

Echo Extension#

The Echo extension makes it easy to create variables containing a fixed value. For example:

- trigger : ":greet" replace : "Hello {{myname}}" vars : - name : myname type : echo params : echo : "John" Copy

In this case, typing :greet gets expanded to Hello John .

This extension is particularly useful to define common global variables, such as:

global_vars : - name : myname type : echo params : echo : "John" matches : - trigger : ":greet" replace : "Hello {{myname}}" - trigger : ":sig" replace : "Best regards, {{myname}}" Copy

Script Extension#

There will be tasks for which espanso was not designed for. For those cases, espanso offers the Script Extension, that enables you to call an external script, written in any language, and use its output in a match.

To better understand this feature, let's dive into an example:

We want to use the output of a Python script as an expansion. Let's create the script.py file, place it anywhere you want and paste the following code:

print ( "Hello from python" ) Copy

Now take note of the path of the script, and add the following match to the espanso configuration:

- trigger : ":pyscript" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : script params : args : - python - /path/to/your/script.py Copy

If you now try to type :pyscript anywhere, you should see Hello from python appear.

You can do the same thing with any programming language, just change the args array accordingly.

script location The current best-practice when creating Script matches is to create a scripts directory in the espanso directory (at the same level of the match and config directory) and store the scripts there. That way, you can use the %CONFIG% wildcard to automatically replace the config directory with the correct path, such as: - trigger : ":pyscript" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : script params : args : - python - "%CONFIG%/scripts/script.py" Copy This makes it easier to create matches that work across many machines.

a note about performance Because of the execution time, you should limit yourself to fast-running scripts to avoid any lag.

Useful Environment Variables#

When triggering the shell command, Espanso also injects a few useful Environment Variables that you can use:

CONFIG : Points to the path of the espanso config directory

: Points to the path of the espanso config directory All the values of the previously evaluated match variables. For more information, look at the Advanced topics section.

Shell Extension#

The Shell Extension is similar to the Script Extension, but instead of executing a script, it executes shell commands. This offers a lot of flexibility on Unix systems thanks to the bash shell (and thanks to PowerShell/WSL support also on Windows).

Let's say you regularly send your IP address to your coworkers. You can setup a match to fetch your public IP from ipify.

Note: this example uses the curl command, usually preinstalled on most Unix systems.

- trigger : ":ip" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : shell params : cmd : "curl 'https://api.ipify.org'" Copy

Now everytime you type :ip , it gets expanded to your public IP address!

Choosing the Shell#

The shell extension supports many different shells out of the box. By default it uses:

Powershell on Windows

on Windows bash on Linux

on Linux sh on macOS

You can also specify different shells by using the shell param. For example, let's say we want to use bash on Windows through the Windows Subsystem for Linux . We would use:

- trigger : ":ip" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : shell params : cmd : "curl 'https://api.ipify.org'" shell : wsl Copy

Other possible values for the shell parameter are:

On Windows: cmd , powershell , wsl

, , On macOS: sh , bash

, On Linux: sh , bash

Bash pipes#

This extension also supports bash pipes as your shell does, such as:

- trigger : ":localip" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : shell params : cmd : "ip a | grep 'inet 192' | awk '{ print $2 }'" Copy

Trimming the output#

It's very common for commands to have outputs that also spawn a newline at the end. By default a trim option is enabled to remove any excess spaces/newlines. You can optionally disable the trim option:

- trigger : ":localip" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : shell params : cmd : "ip a | grep 'inet 192' | awk '{ print $2 }'" trim : false Copy

Useful Environment Variables#

When triggering the shell command, espanso also injects a few useful Environment Variables that you can use:

CONFIG : Points to the path of the espanso config directory

: Points to the path of the espanso config directory All the values of the previously evaluated match variables. For more information, look at the Advanced topics section.

Using Linux commands on Windows#

As you might have understood from previous sections, Espanso supports the Windows Subsystem for Linux through the shell: wsl parameter. This allows Windows users to execute Linux commands from their machine.

Sometimes it's useful to understand what get's executed exactly, what are the return codes and error messages returned by the command. In order to do that, you can use the debug: true option:

- trigger : ":localip" replace : "{{output}}" vars : - name : output type : shell params : cmd : "ip a | grep 'inet 192' | awk '{ print $2 }'" debug : true Copy

At this point, after triggering a match, the logs will be populated with useful information. Too see them, use the espanso log command.

Form Extension#

Espanso's Form are implemented as extensions under the hoods, and therefore you can use them as you would do with any other extension.

Besides regular expansions, you can also pass the values inserted inside the form to other extensions, such as scripts, opening up a world of possibilities.

For more information, please visit the Forms section.