Version: 2.0.0-alpha 🚧

Variables

tip

The features discussed in this section have been introduced in version 2.1.0-alpha, so make sure to have an up-to-date version.

Variables are one of the fundamental concepts of dynamic matches. As we've seen in the Extensions section, they can be used to insert the output of an Extension inside a match, but they can also be combined to produce complex workflows.

In the following sections, we'll discuss some of the advanced features of variables.

Variable injection#

Before introducing the concept of variable injection, let's take a step back and review some basic use-cases we discussed in previous sections.

Take the following match:

  - trigger: ":now"    replace: "It's {{mytime}}"    vars:      - name: mytime        type: date        params:          format: "%H:%M"

At this point, you should have a basic understanding of what this match is doing. In particular:

  • We define a variable mytime of type date. This variable will contain the output of the Date extension when called with %H:%M as input format.
  • We then take the variable mytime and insert it inside the replacement text by using the {{mytime}} syntax.

If we type :now, Espanso will expand it to something like It's 11:23.

In this example, we defined the variable mytime and then inserted its value inside the replacement text. This action is known as variable injection.

Injecting variables inside variables#

In the previous section, we shown how to use variable injection inside the replacement text, but variable injection can also be used inside other variables.

  • Variable injection
    • Disabling variable injection with inject_vars: false
    • Evaluating global variables
      • Imposing an explicit evaluation order
    • Depends on
  • More robust injection for shell and script extensions
    • Difference between the two modes (one happens before calling the shell, the other )
    • Example of Python and Node scripts
    • You might need to specify depends_on here
  • Advanced: how variables are evaluated
    • Dependency resolution algorithm
A note for Windows users

The previous example only works on Unix systems (Linux and macOS), because on Windows you don't have the rev command by default. That said, these concepts are valid on Windows as well, with a couple of gotchas:

In the previous example, we called echo $ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME. That's because in bash-like shells (which are common on Unix systems), you can read an environment variable by using the $ operator.

If you try running echo $ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME on Windows, you will soon discover that it doesn't work. That's because on Windows, Espanso uses PowerShell by default. With PowerShell, you have to use the $env:NAME operator to read environment variables. Moreover, Windows also supports the Command Prompt and WSL, and each of them uses a different syntax.

To summarize, here's what you should use on Windows, depending on the shell:

  • On Powershell use $env:NAME to read a variable, like echo $env:ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME
  • On Command prompt use %NAME%, like echo %ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME%
  • On WSL use $NAME, like echo $ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME

