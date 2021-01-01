Variables
The features discussed in this section have been introduced in version 2.1.0-alpha, so make sure to have an up-to-date version.
Variables are one of the fundamental concepts of dynamic matches. As we've seen in the Extensions section, they can be used to insert the output of an Extension inside a match, but they can also be combined to produce complex workflows.
In the following sections, we'll discuss some of the advanced features of variables.
#Variable injection
Before introducing the concept of variable injection, let's take a step back and review some basic use-cases we discussed in previous sections.
Take the following match:
- trigger: ":now" replace: "It's {{mytime}}" vars: - name: mytime type: date params: format: "%H:%M"
At this point, you should have a basic understanding of what this match is doing. In particular:
- We define a variable
mytimeof type
date. This variable will contain the output of the Date extension when called with
%H:%Mas input format.
- We then take the variable
mytimeand insert it inside the replacement text by using the
{{mytime}}syntax.
If we type
:now, Espanso will expand it to something like
It's 11:23.
In this example, we defined the variable
mytime and then inserted its value
inside the replacement text. This action is known as variable injection.
#Injecting variables inside variables
In the previous section, we shown how to use variable injection inside the replacement text, but variable injection can also be used inside other variables.
A note for Windows users
The previous example only works on Unix systems (Linux and macOS), because on Windows
you don't have the
rev command by default.
That said, these concepts are valid on Windows as well, with a couple of gotchas:
In the previous example, we called
echo $ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME. That's because in bash-like
shells (which are common on Unix systems), you can read an environment variable by using the
$ operator.
If you try running
echo $ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME on Windows, you will soon discover that it doesn't work.
That's because on Windows, Espanso uses PowerShell by default. With PowerShell, you have to use the
$env:NAME operator
to read environment variables.
Moreover, Windows also supports the Command Prompt and WSL, and each of them
uses a different syntax.
To summarize, here's what you should use on Windows, depending on the shell:
- On Powershell use
$env:NAMEto read a variable, like
echo $env:ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME
- On Command prompt use
%NAME%, like
echo %ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME%
- On WSL use
$NAME, like
echo $ESPANSO_FORM1_NAME