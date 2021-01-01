Version: 2.0.0-alpha 🚧

Variables

tip The features discussed in this section have been introduced in version 2.1.0-alpha, so make sure to have an up-to-date version.

Variables are one of the fundamental concepts of dynamic matches. As we've seen in the Extensions section, they can be used to insert the output of an Extension inside a match, but they can also be combined to produce complex workflows.

In the following sections, we'll discuss some of the advanced features of variables.

Variable injection#

Before introducing the concept of variable injection, let's take a step back and review some basic use-cases we discussed in previous sections.

Take the following match:

- trigger : ":now" replace : "It's {{mytime}}" vars : - name : mytime type : date params : format : "%H:%M" Copy

At this point, you should have a basic understanding of what this match is doing. In particular:

We define a variable mytime of type date . This variable will contain the output of the Date extension when called with %H:%M as input format.

of type . This variable will contain the output of the Date extension when called with as input format. We then take the variable mytime and insert it inside the replacement text by using the {{mytime}} syntax.

If we type :now , Espanso will expand it to something like It's 11:23 .

In this example, we defined the variable mytime and then inserted its value inside the replacement text. This action is known as variable injection.

Injecting variables inside variables#

In the previous section, we shown how to use variable injection inside the replacement text, but variable injection can also be used inside other variables.

Variable injection Disabling variable injection with inject_vars: false Evaluating global variables Imposing an explicit evaluation order Depends on

More robust injection for shell and script extensions Difference between the two modes (one happens before calling the shell, the other ) Example of Python and Node scripts You might need to specify depends_on here

Advanced: how variables are evaluated Dependency resolution algorithm

