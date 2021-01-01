Skip to main content
Package Specification

TODO: this section is under construction

In this document, we are going to discuss the format specification for Espanso packages and repositories. If you are trying to create your first package, we suggest reading the Creating a Package section first, as that contains the basic information you'll need for most use-cases.

In the first part, we'll go through the structure of an Espanso package, starting from a top level view with the included files, all the way down to the actual content. Then, the second part covers the structure a typical package repository.

Packages format

As we first introduced in the Creating a package section, a package is a combination of YAML match files with some metadata.

The most basic package MUST contain these 3 files:

  • A package.yml file, containing the snippets you want to share.
  • A _manifest.yml file, containing the metadata of the package. This includes the package's name, author and version, among other things.
  • A README.md file, containing a description of the package, written using the Markdown syntax.

Optionally, a package can also contain:

  • A LICENSE file, if you want to publish your package under a different license than the default HUB one (MIT).
  • Any number of additional YAML files, which can be used to split the matches across multiple files, to make them more manageable.

In the following sections, we'll examine them in detail, but first we'll need to briefly discuss package names.

Package name rules

A package name can only contain lowercase letters, numbers and the hypen symbol -.

For example, the following are valid names:

  • my-nice-package1234
  • great-package

While these are NOT valid names:

  • My Package
  • my_package
  • nice@package

The package.yml file

The package.yml file is the entry-point of the package. It contains the main matches (aka snippets) for the current package, and its format is equivalent to the $CONFIG/match/base.yml file, as explained here.

As with regular match files, it can contain matches, global variables and import rules. A typical package.yml file might look like the following:

package.yml
matches:
  - trigger: ":hello"
    replace: "Hello from package"

  - trigger: ":another"
    replace: "Another snippet from the example package"

The _manifest.yml file

The _manifest.yml file contains the package metadata, including the package name, author and version. This file is encoded in the YAML syntax.

A _manifest.yml MUST contain these fields:

  • name should be the name of your package. It must be equal to the directory name containing the package.
  • title is the "read friendly" version of your package name. This can contain all string characters, but it should be relatively short.
  • description should contain a short description of your package.
  • version contains the version of your package. We suggest to keep it at 0.1.0 for new packages.
  • author contains the author name.

Optionally, the manifest can also contain these fields:

  • homepage should be the link to your package's homepage. This could be a website, a documentation page or a Git repository.
Note about package versions

As we discussed earlier, the _manifest.yml file also contains the package version. This package version should follow the standard MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH format.

When installing or updating a package, Espanso uses the version to determine if an update should be performed or not. For this reason, we suggest increasing the version after an update is made to the package.

If you don't to this, you'll need to use the --force option when updating.

The README.md file

The README.md file contains a description of the package, formatted with the Markdown syntax.

The main purpose of this file is to describe and document the package. For example, if your package depends on an external script or command, this is a good place to mention it.

Repository format

TODO

  • Repository Format
    • Multiple versions format
    • Flat format

