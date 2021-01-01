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Install on macOS

Espanso currently support macOS 10.13 or greater on both Intel and Apple Silicon architectures. You can install Espanso both as a traditional app bundle or by using Homebrew.

Install as App Bundle

The easiest way to install Espanso is by downloading the disk image.

After you've downloaded the image, open it and drag the app into your /Applications folder.

Install using Homebrew

Espanso can also be installed through Homebrew, a popular macOS package manager.

brew install espanso

If the process succeeds, you'll find an Espanso app inside your /Applications folder.

Users coming from version 0.7.3

If you're coming from an older version of Espanso installed via Homebrew, you may need to remove the previous Homebrew tap first with the following command:

brew untap federico-terzi/espanso

or 

brew untap espanso/espanso

Donate

The author of the project

Hi! I'm Federico, the creator of espanso. If you liked the project, please consider making a small donation, it really helps :)

Also, if you are looking to create educational videos such as tutorials, courses, and product demos, you might enjoy my latest project, Borumi.

Donate with PayPal
A special thanks goes to all the wonderful people who supported espanso along the way

Together, we will make espanso the first universal text expander, open to everyone.

Contributing

Espanso is open source and hosted on GitHub.

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If you find a bug or have an idea for a new feature, please open an issue on GitHub.

Created by Federico Terzi. Copyright © Federico Terzi 2019-2021