Install on macOS
Espanso currently support macOS 10.13 or greater on both Intel and Apple Silicon architectures. You can install Espanso both as a traditional app bundle or by using Homebrew.
Install as App Bundle
The easiest way to install Espanso is by downloading the disk image.
After you've downloaded the image, open it and drag the app into your
/Applications folder.
Install using Homebrew
Espanso can also be installed through Homebrew, a popular macOS package manager.
brew install espanso
If the process succeeds, you'll find an Espanso app inside your
/Applications folder.
Users coming from version 0.7.3
If you're coming from an older version of Espanso installed via Homebrew, you may need to remove the previous Homebrew tap first with the following command:
brew untap federico-terzi/espanso
or
brew untap espanso/espanso