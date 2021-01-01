Version: 0.7.3

Install on macOS

The easiest way to install espanso on macOS is by using the Homebrew package manager, but you can also do it manually.

Using Homebrew#

The first thing to do is to add the official espanso tap to Homebrew with the following command:

brew tap federico-terzi/espanso Copy

Then you can install espanso with:

brew install espanso Copy

To make sure that espanso was correctly installed, you can open a terminal and type:

espanso --version Copy

At this point, you have to Enable Accessibility to use espanso.

Download espanso-mac.tar.gz from the Releases page:

curl -sOL https://github.com/federico-terzi/espanso/releases/download/v0.7.3/espanso-mac.tar.gz Copy

Extract the binary:

tar -xzf espanso-mac.tar.gz Copy

Create a folder to house the binary:

sudo mkdir -p /usr/local/espanso/bin sudo cp espanso /usr/local/espanso/bin/espanso Copy

Create a symbolic link in your /usr/local/bin folder:

sudo ln -s /usr/local/espanso/bin/espanso /usr/local/bin Copy

To make sure that espanso was correctly installed, you can open a terminal and type:

espanso --version Copy

Important: Some of the most recent espanso features require also modulo , so make sure to follow the installation instructions from the modulo docs.

At this point, you have to Enable Accessibility to use espanso.

Enabling Accessibility#

Because espanso uses the macOS Accessibility API to work, you need to authorize it using the following procedure:

Open a terminal and type the command:

espanso register Copy

A dialog should show up, click on "Open System Preferences", as shown here:

Then, in the "Privacy" panel click on the Lock icon (1) to enable edits and then check "espanso" (2), as shown in the picture:

Now open the terminal again and type:

espanso start Copy

If everything goes well, you should see the espanso icon appear in the status bar:

If you now type :espanso in any text field, you should see "Hi there!" appear!

At this point, you are ready to read the Getting Started tutorial.