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Install on macOS

Espanso currently support macOS 10.13 or greater on both Intel and Apple Silicon architectures. You can install Espanso both as a traditional app bundle or by using Homebrew.

The easiest way to install Espanso is by downloading the disk image.

After you've downloaded the image, open it and drag the app into your /Applications folder.

Espanso can also be installed through Homebrew, a popular macOS package manager.

brew install espanso

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If the process succeeds, you'll find an Espanso app inside your /Applications folder.