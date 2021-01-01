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Install on Windows

Espanso is compatible with Windows 10 or later, currently only on x64 architecture. ARM support is planned in the future, you can follow its development on this issue.

Download Espanso

You can either install espanso with the Installer or run it as a portable application by downloading the archive.


Alternatively, use one of the following Windows package managers from the command line or PowerShell:

Microsoft

winget install --id=Espanso.Espanso -e

Chocolatey

choco install espanso

Scoop

scoop bucket add main
scoop install main/espanso

If you completed the installation procedure, you should have espanso running. At this point, you are ready to read the Getting Started tutorial.

Problems you may experience

Given that Espanso's digital signature is still relatively new, you may experience a warning from Windows Smartscreen. In this case, just click on "More info" (1) and then on "Run anyway" (2), as shown in the picture:

Windows Smartscreen

Donate

The author of the project

Hi! I'm Federico, the creator of espanso. If you liked the project, please consider making a small donation, it really helps :)

Also, if you are looking to create educational videos such as tutorials, courses, and product demos, you might enjoy my latest project, Borumi.

Donate with PayPal
A special thanks goes to all the wonderful people who supported espanso along the way

Together, we will make espanso the first universal text expander, open to everyone.

Contributing

Espanso is open source and hosted on GitHub.

Star

If you find a bug or have an idea for a new feature, please open an issue on GitHub.

Created by Federico Terzi. Copyright © Federico Terzi 2019-2021