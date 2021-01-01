Install on Windows
The easiest way to install espanso on Windows is by using the official installer. Note: espanso currently supports Windows 10 only.
#Using the Installer
Download the installer by clicking on the button below and follow the instructions.
If you completed the installation procedure, you should have espanso running.
A good way to find out is by going on any text field and typing
:espanso.
You should see "Hi there!" appear.
At this point, you are ready to read the Getting Started tutorial.
#Problems you may experience
Because espanso is not digitally signed, you may experience a warning from Windows Smartscreen. In this case, just click on "More info" (1) and then on "Run anyway" (2), as shown in the picture: