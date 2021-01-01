Install on Linux
#Find the right version
To use Espanso on Linux, you first need to determine whether your system is running a X11 or Wayland desktop environment. If you are unsure, please open a terminal and run the following command:
echo $XDG_SESSION_TYPE
If the above command doesn't output anything, please try with this method.
Now that you know your desktop environment, you can either follow the X11 or Wayland installation instructions.
#Install on X11
The preferred method to use Espanso on X11-based systems is the AppImage. If for whatever reason you don't like this option, you can also compile espanso from sources by following the compilation instructions.
To install the Espanso's AppImage, open a terminal and follow these steps, replacing
{{DOWNLOAD_URL}} with
https://github.com/federico-terzi/espanso/releases/download/v2.0.0/Espanso-X11.AppImage
# Create the $HOME/opt destination foldermkdir -p ~/opt
# Download the AppImage inside itwget -O ~/opt/Espanso.AppImage {{DOWNLOAD_URL}}
# Make it executablechmod u+x ~/opt/Espanso.AppImage
# Create the "espanso" command aliassudo ~/opt/Espanso.AppImage env-path register
From now on, you should have the
espanso command available in the terminal (you can verify by running
espanso --version).
At this point, you are ready to use espanso by registering it first as a Systemd service and then starting it with:
# Register espanso as a systemd service (required only once)espanso register
# Start espansoespanso start
If you don't want to use espanso as a Systemd service, you can also start it in unmanaged mode with
espanso start --unmanaged. Keep in mind that Espanso will not start automatically when running in unmanaged mode, so you will need to do so manually.
You are now ready to read the Getting Started tutorial!
#Install on Wayland
Wayland support is currently experimental, therefore some features might be missing or not working well yet. If you encounter any strange behavior, please open an issue on GitHub.
Currently, the only way to install Espanso on Wayland is to compile it yourself. Things are rapidly evolving, so expect more user-friendly methods to come in the near future.
#Manual compilation
#Prerequisites
These are the basic tools required to build espanso:
A recent Rust compiler. You can install it following these instructions: https://www.rust-lang.org/tools/install
A C/C++ compiler. On Linux, you should use the default C/C++ compiler (it's usually GCC). On Ubuntu/Debian systems, you can install them with
sudo apt install build-essential
Espanso heavily relies on cargo make for the various packaging steps. You can install it by running:
cargo install --force cargo-make
#Compiling Espanso
Once you've got all the prerequisites, you can:
# Clone the Espanso repositorygit clone https://github.com/federico-terzi/espanso
# Checkout the new alpha versiongit checkout -b dev-1.x
# Compile espanso in release mode# NOTE: this will take a while (~5/10 minutes)cargo make build-binary --profile release --env NO_X11=true
At this point, you should have the
espanso binary available in the
target/release/ directory.
#Adding the required Capabilities
Espanso requires access to the
/dev/input/eventX and
/dev/uinput interfaces to detect triggers and inject expansions respectively.
Although you could run it as root to grant the necessary permissions, Espanso supports a safer alternative
that consists in adding the
CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE capability to the binary's set of Permitted ones. To do so, run the following command:
sudo setcap "cap_dac_override+p" target/release/espanso
Security considerations
In a nutshell, this capability grants the process the permissions to read and write to any file in the system, but only when explicitly activated by the binary itself.
To limit the attack surface, Espanso performs the following steps:
When started, the
CAP_DAC_OVERRIDEcapability is contained in the
Permittedset. At this point, Espanso CANNOT access arbitrary files in the system, as this is only possible once the
CAP_DAC_OVERRIDEis moved to the
Effectiveset.
After a partial initialization of the various modules, Espanso moves the
CAP_DAC_OVERRIDEpermission to the
Effectiveset and opens the necessary interfaces to the
/dev/input/eventXand
/dev/uinputfiles.
Immediately after, the
Permittedand
Effectivesets are cleared, meaning Espanso cannot access privileged files anymore. Moreover, because the
Permittedset was cleared as well, the process won't be able to grant the permission again.
In short, Espanso uses the
CAP_DAC_OVERRIDEpermission only when opening the
/dev/input*interfaces, and ungrant that permission immediately after.
For more information on Linux capabilities, see: https://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man7/capabilities.7.html
#Installing Espanso
Once you've compiled Espanso and granted it the necessary capabilities, you can move it into the final location. A good option would be the
/usr/local/bin folder:
mv target/release/espanso /usr/local/bin/espanso
Now run
espanso --version. If you see the version appear, Espanso was installed correctly and you are now ready for the Getting Started tutorial!