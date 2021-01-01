Version: 2.0.0-alpha 🚧

Install on Linux

Find the right version#

To use Espanso on Linux, you first need to determine whether your system is running a X11 or Wayland desktop environment. If you are unsure, please open a terminal and run the following command:

echo $XDG_SESSION_TYPE Copy

If the above command doesn't output anything, please try with this method.

Now that you know your desktop environment, you can either follow the X11 or Wayland installation instructions.

Install on X11#

The preferred method to use Espanso on X11-based systems is the AppImage. If for whatever reason you don't like this option, you can also compile espanso from sources by following the compilation instructions.

To install the Espanso's AppImage, open a terminal and follow these steps, replacing {{DOWNLOAD_URL}} with https://github.com/federico-terzi/espanso/releases/download/v2.0.0/Espanso-X11.AppImage

mkdir -p ~/opt wget -O ~/opt/Espanso.AppImage { { DOWNLOAD_URL } } chmod u+x ~/opt/Espanso.AppImage sudo ~/opt/Espanso.AppImage env-path register Copy

From now on, you should have the espanso command available in the terminal (you can verify by running espanso --version ).

At this point, you are ready to use espanso by registering it first as a Systemd service and then starting it with:

espanso register espanso start Copy

If you don't want to use espanso as a Systemd service, you can also start it in unmanaged mode with espanso start --unmanaged . Keep in mind that Espanso will not start automatically when running in unmanaged mode, so you will need to do so manually.

You are now ready to read the Getting Started tutorial!

Install on Wayland#

Wayland support is currently experimental, therefore some features might be missing or not working well yet. If you encounter any strange behavior, please open an issue on GitHub.

Currently, the only way to install Espanso on Wayland is to compile it yourself. Things are rapidly evolving, so expect more user-friendly methods to come in the near future.

Manual compilation#

These are the basic tools required to build espanso:

A recent Rust compiler. You can install it following these instructions: https://www.rust-lang.org/tools/install

A C/C++ compiler. On Linux, you should use the default C/C++ compiler (it's usually GCC). On Ubuntu/Debian systems, you can install them with sudo apt install build-essential

Espanso heavily relies on cargo make for the various packaging steps. You can install it by running:

cargo install --force cargo-make Copy

Compiling Espanso#

Once you've got all the prerequisites, you can:

git clone https://github.com/federico-terzi/espanso git checkout -b dev-1.x cargo make build-binary --profile release --env NO_X11 = true Copy

At this point, you should have the espanso binary available in the target/release/ directory.

Adding the required Capabilities#

Espanso requires access to the /dev/input/eventX and /dev/uinput interfaces to detect triggers and inject expansions respectively. Although you could run it as root to grant the necessary permissions, Espanso supports a safer alternative that consists in adding the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE capability to the binary's set of Permitted ones. To do so, run the following command:

sudo setcap "cap_dac_override+p" target/release/espanso Copy

Security considerations In a nutshell, this capability grants the process the permissions to read and write to any file in the system, but only when explicitly activated by the binary itself. To limit the attack surface, Espanso performs the following steps: When started, the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE capability is contained in the Permitted set. At this point, Espanso CANNOT access arbitrary files in the system, as this is only possible once the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE is moved to the Effective set .

After a partial initialization of the various modules, Espanso moves the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE permission to the Effective set and opens the necessary interfaces to the /dev/input/eventX and /dev/uinput files.

Immediately after, the Permitted and Effective sets are cleared, meaning Espanso cannot access privileged files anymore. Moreover, because the Permitted set was cleared as well, the process won't be able to grant the permission again. In short, Espanso uses the CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE permission only when opening the /dev/input* interfaces, and ungrant that permission immediately after. For more information on Linux capabilities, see: https://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man7/capabilities.7.html

Installing Espanso#

Once you've compiled Espanso and granted it the necessary capabilities, you can move it into the final location. A good option would be the /usr/local/bin folder:

mv target/release/espanso /usr/local/bin/espanso Copy