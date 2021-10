Version: 2.0.0-alpha ๐Ÿšง

Install on macOS

Espanso currently support macOS 10.15 or greater on both Intel and Apple Silicon (M1) architectures.

Download Espanso#

Problems you may experience#

Because Espanso is not digitally signed with an Apple Developer id, macOS will prevent you from running the bundle directly with this error message:

To solve the issue, you can Right-click the app and then select "Open" from the context menu: