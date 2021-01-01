Version: 2.0.0-alpha 🚧

Install on Windows

Espanso is compatible with Windows 10 or later, currently only on x64 architecture. ARM support is planned in the future, you can follow its development on this issue.

Download Espanso#

You can either install espanso with the Installer or run it as a portable application by downloading the archive.

If you completed the installation procedure, you should have espanso running. At this point, you are ready to read the Getting Started tutorial.

Problems you may experience#

Because espanso is not digitally signed, you may experience a warning from Windows Smartscreen. In this case, just click on "More info" (1) and then on "Run anyway" (2), as shown in the picture: