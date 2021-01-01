Version: v2.1.4-beta

On this page

What changed in v2

Although the v2 strives to be backward compatible, the configuration format has slightly changed. Luckily, Espanso comes with an automatic migration tool that makes the switch almost painless.

Before diving into the tool though, we are going to explore the main changes.

Previously, configurations and matches were defined in the same file (usually the default.yml file). In v2, the two have been split:

You should now define your matches and global variables in the $CONFIG/match/base.yml file.

file. Other configuration options (like toggle_key or backend ) should be defined in the $CONFIG/config/default.yml file.

For example, this legacy config file:

$CONFIG/default.yml backend : Clipboard



matches :

- trigger : ":espanso"

replace : "Hi there!"

Copy

would be divided in two separate files:

$CONFIG/match/base.yml matches :

- trigger : ":espanso"

replace : "Hi there!"

Copy

$CONFIG/config/default.yml backend : Clipboard

Copy

Espanso comes with an automatic migration tool, simply launch it and the wizard will ask you to migrate the configurations automatically.

For a deeper walkthrough on the new configuration format, please read the Configuration changes section.

In previous versions, you could define Form's controls with the same curly-bracket syntax as variables:

- trigger : ":greet"

form : |

Hey {{name}},

Happy Birthday!

Copy

Since version 2.1.0-alpha, you'll need to use double square-brackets to define controls instead, such as:

- trigger : ":greet"

form : |

Hey [[name]],

Happy Birthday!

Copy

This breaking change was needed to support the new variable injection mechanism, for which the curly-brackets syntax {{name}} is reserved.

If you run the automatic migration tool, Espanso will take care of converting the syntax for you.

Espanso now comes with a search bar. You can open it by clicking on the Espanso icon > Open Search bar (currently not available on Linux) or by pressing ALT+SPACE (or OPTION+SPACE on macOS). You can customize the shortcut with this option (you should add them into the default.yml file):

search_shortcut : "ALT+SPACE"

Copy

You can now write full-blown regex triggers with named groups:

- regex : ":hi\\((?P<name>.*?)\\)"

replace : "Hey {{name}}!"

Copy

The named group name is injected as a variable.

Only use Regex triggers when necessary, as their performance is significantly slower than regular triggers.

Currently there is a limit of 30-chars in the regex trigger (including the argument) due to performance reasons. We are working to make this limit configurable, but we are not yet there.

Espanso v2 slightly changes the preferred distribution format on some platforms.

Espanso is now a regular App Bundle on macOS, currently available for both Intel and M1 architectures.

Espanso now ships as an AppImage by default for X11 systems. We are still deciding the optimal distribution format for Wayland systems.

You can now use the official installer or the Portable mode to use Espanso on Windows.

Prior to version 2.1.2, Espanso was configured to use the ALT key as toggle_key by default. That was a major source of confusion, as many users accidentally pressed it during normal use. For this reason, Espanso now ships with the toggle_key disabled by default.

If you want to keep using it, you can explicitly specify it in your configuration, as described here.

Espanso v2 ships with a new and improved package system. We are still working out the last details, so currently is not possible to install a package from the Espanso Hub, but we are working to make this available as soon as possible.

Among the new features, you can now:

Install a package from private git repositories

Install a package from GitLab repositories

Espanso v2 ships with experimental Wayland support. There are still some rough edges to be solved before considering the experience stable, but it should be quite usable already.

Please report any bug that you experience on GitHub! :)

The GUI layer modulo is now built-in into Espanso, and does not require a separate binary.

Espanso now uses native notifications on Windows.

New Choice Extension

Espanso v2 ships with many other changes that were not documented in this section yet. We are in the process of rewriting the docs, so please be patient :)